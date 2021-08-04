Peninsula Asset Management Inc Buys Albemarle Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Johnson & Johnson

- New Purchases: BRK.B,
- Added Positions: ALB, ROP, CTAS, MSFT, GOOGL, NUE, BF.B, DIS, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IEMG, LOW, JNJ, SHW, IEFA, BDX, HRL, WMT, MKC, T,
For the details of PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peninsula+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 74,163 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 109,493 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,602 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 20,198 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 30,199 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
Peninsula Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 757 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Peninsula Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 84.32%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $207.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 22,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment