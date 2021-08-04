Peninsula Asset Management Inc Buys Albemarle Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Johnson & Johnson

New Purchases: BRK.B,

BRK.B, Added Positions: ALB, ROP, CTAS, MSFT, GOOGL, NUE, BF.B, DIS, GLD,

ALB, ROP, CTAS, MSFT, GOOGL, NUE, BF.B, DIS, GLD, Reduced Positions: SPY, IEMG, LOW, JNJ, SHW, IEFA, BDX, HRL, WMT, MKC, T,

Bradenton, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Albemarle Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Peninsula Asset Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 74,163 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 109,493 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,602 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 20,198 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 30,199 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

Peninsula Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 84.32%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $207.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 22,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.