Rollins Financial Buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Co, The Home Depot Inc, Comcast Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Bank of America Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, sells Coca-Cola Co, The Home Depot Inc, Comcast Corp, Fiserv Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rollins Financial. As of 2021Q2, Rollins Financial owns 102 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 142,327 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 311,080 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,063 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 89,665 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Facebook Inc (FB) - 30,307 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.45%

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 44,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $292.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 482.10%. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $125.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 39,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.892800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 134,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 150.13%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.130300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 35,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 270.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 78,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 146.22%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2707.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 88.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.807100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 69,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.