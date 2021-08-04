Seascape Capital Management Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Sherwin-Williams Co

For the details of Seascape Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seascape+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Seascape Capital Management
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 304,941 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio.
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 141,151 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio.
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 264,680 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 100,029 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 170,741 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 264,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (TIPZ)
Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund. The purchase prices were between $63.08 and $65.32, with an estimated average price of $64.39. The stock is now traded at around $66.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 71,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)
Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 44,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.393700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 27,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.
