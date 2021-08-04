Seascape Capital Management Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Sherwin-Williams Co

New Purchases: XSOE, TIPZ, EMGF, INTF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seascape Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Seascape Capital Management owns 87 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 304,941 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 141,151 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 264,680 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 100,029 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 170,741 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 264,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund. The purchase prices were between $63.08 and $65.32, with an estimated average price of $64.39. The stock is now traded at around $66.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 71,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 44,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.393700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 27,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.