Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc Buys VANECK VECTORS ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Verizon Communications Inc, Baidu Inc

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANECK VECTORS ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Verizon Communications Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc owns 113 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 751,694 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 327,659 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,979 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,324 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 191,739 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $218.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.070900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.094000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $539.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 185.38%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $275.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 95,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.