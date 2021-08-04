Logo
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc Buys VANECK VECTORS ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Verizon Communications Inc, Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VANECK VECTORS ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Verizon Communications Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc owns 113 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mogy+joel+r+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 751,694 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 327,659 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,979 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,324 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 191,739 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (BBH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $218.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.070900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.094000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $539.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 185.38%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $275.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 95,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:

1. MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
