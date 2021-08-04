Logo
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Public Storage, Agilent Technologies Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, S&P Global Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Public Storage, Agilent Technologies Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, S&P Global Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q2, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owns 845 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/illinois+municipal+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 449,779 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 216,271 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,289 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20%
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 207,396 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 80,439 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 46,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 77,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Public Storage by 1639.29%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $305.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 88.75%. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $154.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 101,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 564.19%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $491.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 1608.28%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 96,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 310.06%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 128,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 329.73%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52.

Sold Out: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. Also check out:

1. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund keeps buying
