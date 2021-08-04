Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Public Storage, Agilent Technologies Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, S&P Global Inc

New Purchases: COF, OTIS, FANG, MPC, IVV, ABNB, PRU, RF, BA, APPS, TPX, SWK, LUV, AVY, SLG, MIDD, IRM, PLTK, CPNG, BYD, TXRH, DKNG, FWONA, VMEO, FWONK, AGR, HWM, ARD, OGN, EQH, IBRX, WISH, TRIP, IBKR, DAL, WAL, AMG, STLD, SBNY, PNFP, MLM, MGM, ITT, HOG, EXP, LNG, WTRG, NLY,

COF, OTIS, FANG, MPC, IVV, ABNB, PRU, RF, BA, APPS, TPX, SWK, LUV, AVY, SLG, MIDD, IRM, PLTK, CPNG, BYD, TXRH, DKNG, FWONA, VMEO, FWONK, AGR, HWM, ARD, OGN, EQH, IBRX, WISH, TRIP, IBKR, DAL, WAL, AMG, STLD, SBNY, PNFP, MLM, MGM, ITT, HOG, EXP, LNG, WTRG, NLY, Added Positions: PSA, A, TYL, ED, TJX, VRTX, AMZN, BRK.B, CAT, AFL, VIAC, USB, ADBE, JPM, MTD, NOW, XLNX, HZNP, CFG, T, WAT, ETSY, BAC, IP, NTAP, PEG, DOW, MSFT, ALLY, EQR, FAST, SYF, EOG, EXC, TSN, EVRG, ULTA, GNRC, HUBS, HPQ, VZ, KKR, HRL, INTU, SJM, NUE, TROW, ALGN, BIIB, RE, ITW, PFE, TTWO, VRSN, WY, TWTR, CB, BSX, CVS, GRMN, MU, WMT, DOX, CMCSA, HD, MAS, ROST, LULU, BURL, HES, AMGN, DE, MTCH, JKHY, MTB, PKG, PKI, CTVA, BF.B, CHKP, CPRT, GILD, INTC, TXN, WHR, XYL, KHC, PINS, ABMD, AMD, HBAN, JBHT, SYK, SNPS, FBHS, FOXA, AAP, GLW, EMR, GS, HSIC, MOH, PXD, ROK, STX, KEYS, ZM, CARR, CL, XOM, FDX, GPC, KNX, LEN, NTRS, TRV, AKAM, MO, ADSK, CINF, CLX, EA, HSY, MDT, TAP, BKNG, WFC, V, FRC, EPAM, CERN, MRVL, NSC, ODFL, GWW, ANTM, WST, WDC, GM, SFIX, MMM, UHAL, BBY, BG, C, DKS, DLTR, DD, EXPD, IPG, LSTR, LECO, MORN, PRGO, BPOP, SIVB, SBUX, SNX, VTR, DIS, KDP, FTNT, CPRI, PNR, NWSA, ARES, YETI, PTON, BEPC, MAT, REGN, RMD,

PSA, A, TYL, ED, TJX, VRTX, AMZN, BRK.B, CAT, AFL, VIAC, USB, ADBE, JPM, MTD, NOW, XLNX, HZNP, CFG, T, WAT, ETSY, BAC, IP, NTAP, PEG, DOW, MSFT, ALLY, EQR, FAST, SYF, EOG, EXC, TSN, EVRG, ULTA, GNRC, HUBS, HPQ, VZ, KKR, HRL, INTU, SJM, NUE, TROW, ALGN, BIIB, RE, ITW, PFE, TTWO, VRSN, WY, TWTR, CB, BSX, CVS, GRMN, MU, WMT, DOX, CMCSA, HD, MAS, ROST, LULU, BURL, HES, AMGN, DE, MTCH, JKHY, MTB, PKG, PKI, CTVA, BF.B, CHKP, CPRT, GILD, INTC, TXN, WHR, XYL, KHC, PINS, ABMD, AMD, HBAN, JBHT, SYK, SNPS, FBHS, FOXA, AAP, GLW, EMR, GS, HSIC, MOH, PXD, ROK, STX, KEYS, ZM, CARR, CL, XOM, FDX, GPC, KNX, LEN, NTRS, TRV, AKAM, MO, ADSK, CINF, CLX, EA, HSY, MDT, TAP, BKNG, WFC, V, FRC, EPAM, CERN, MRVL, NSC, ODFL, GWW, ANTM, WST, WDC, GM, SFIX, MMM, UHAL, BBY, BG, C, DKS, DLTR, DD, EXPD, IPG, LSTR, LECO, MORN, PRGO, BPOP, SIVB, SBUX, SNX, VTR, DIS, KDP, FTNT, CPRI, PNR, NWSA, ARES, YETI, PTON, BEPC, MAT, REGN, RMD, Reduced Positions: PNC, DLR, SPGI, ABT, HUM, MDLZ, SO, AEP, CSCO, ELS, NI, QCOM, ATVI, CMS, ETR, STT, MKTX, AEE, YUM, ETN, NDAQ, NEM, NKE, PG, IEX, MA, CDW, COST, BLK, MNST, KMB, CME, CNC, CTAS, PSX, ADM, CSGP, DUK, MRK, PNW, DG, AAPL, DOV, JNPR, LRCX, CRWD, BK, BAX, CTSH, DHI, NEE, MAA, REG, WBA, CTXS, KO, EXPE, MS, ZBRA, QRVO, IAC, AMAT, JNJ, WRK, SWKS, STE, SYY, KMI, FFIV, VTRS, SHW, TGT, TDY, VFC, TEL, HPE, IR, ALL, BWA, XRAY, DRE, IDXX, ORCL, TER, TMO, L, BX, INVH, HIG, JCI, MXIM, RJF, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, AWK, ACN, APD, SCHW, TT, LOW, PPG, PEP, USFD, CDNS, LLY, KR, NVR, SUI, MASI, CHTR, LNT, AMP, CBRE, CVX, CI, DXC, COP, CMI, EQIX, ESS, EEFT, HFC, HOLX, ICE, KLAC, NUAN, LDOS, PODD, LBRDK, PLD, ANSS, CHH, CCI, DXCM, EMN, EFX, GPK, ILMN, ISRG, JBL, LKQ, MPW, NLOK, VMC, ZBH, MSCI, SAIC, FIVN, LBRDA, CABO, NVCR, OKTA, ZS, AVLR, HST, SNA, SON, TSCO,

PNC, DLR, SPGI, ABT, HUM, MDLZ, SO, AEP, CSCO, ELS, NI, QCOM, ATVI, CMS, ETR, STT, MKTX, AEE, YUM, ETN, NDAQ, NEM, NKE, PG, IEX, MA, CDW, COST, BLK, MNST, KMB, CME, CNC, CTAS, PSX, ADM, CSGP, DUK, MRK, PNW, DG, AAPL, DOV, JNPR, LRCX, CRWD, BK, BAX, CTSH, DHI, NEE, MAA, REG, WBA, CTXS, KO, EXPE, MS, ZBRA, QRVO, IAC, AMAT, JNJ, WRK, SWKS, STE, SYY, KMI, FFIV, VTRS, SHW, TGT, TDY, VFC, TEL, HPE, IR, ALL, BWA, XRAY, DRE, IDXX, ORCL, TER, TMO, L, BX, INVH, HIG, JCI, MXIM, RJF, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, AWK, ACN, APD, SCHW, TT, LOW, PPG, PEP, USFD, CDNS, LLY, KR, NVR, SUI, MASI, CHTR, LNT, AMP, CBRE, CVX, CI, DXC, COP, CMI, EQIX, ESS, EEFT, HFC, HOLX, ICE, KLAC, NUAN, LDOS, PODD, LBRDK, PLD, ANSS, CHH, CCI, DXCM, EMN, EFX, GPK, ILMN, ISRG, JBL, LKQ, MPW, NLOK, VMC, ZBH, MSCI, SAIC, FIVN, LBRDA, CABO, NVCR, OKTA, ZS, AVLR, HST, SNA, SON, TSCO, Sold Out: PEAK, Y, CCL, ES, FE, COG, NBIX, ELAN, GE, UA, QLYS, RP, CRI, IPHI, ALNY, VLO, XLRN, COLD, PCTY, TRNO, CDAY, PRAH, NEWR, TDOC, NEU, DT, ICUI, ONEM, CLGX, BMRN, COUP, BHVN, AYX, LW, ADPT, ALLK, TPTX, SHC, RPRX, BLI, ACAD, IRTC, EVBG, NVTA, PINC, IOVA, FOLD, IPGP, EBS, STMP, IONS, HR, AXS, ARWR, SRPT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Public Storage, Agilent Technologies Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, S&P Global Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q2, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owns 845 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/illinois+municipal+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 449,779 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 216,271 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,289 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 207,396 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74% Facebook Inc (FB) - 80,439 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 46,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 77,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Public Storage by 1639.29%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $305.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 88.75%. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $154.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 101,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 564.19%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $491.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 1608.28%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 96,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 310.06%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 128,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 329.73%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.