Blue Square Asset Management, LLC Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ENPH, NEP, CRM, NCLH, DKNG, COIN, MRVL, ABNB, CRSP, SEDG, BHP, AXP, CDW, FOXF,
- Added Positions: GBIL, VOO, TSLA, PLTR, SCHM, IJR, BA, IEMG, AAPL, NFLX, RTX, AWK, GOOGL, AMZN, HDB, MSFT, AMGN, MA, NKE, DIS, ISRG, JNJ, EMR, PEP, PG, MCD, CARR, BABA, FB, SHOP, TSM, BIDU, STM, ABB, UL, RACE, CVNA, SNY, CNI, BAM, PYPL, JCI,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, GLD, IAGG, BIIB, JPM, VTEB, BLK, TSN, YUMC, BIL, TD, SONY, GS, PHG, TIP, AZN, UNH, V, GOOG, HD, ZTS,
- Sold Out: SCHZ, PFE, ABBV, NEE, PPL, T, VIPS, NDAQ, WBK, KEP, BLV, XOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Square Asset Management, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 43,022 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 195,499 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 296,539 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 91,023 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 123,508 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $194.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 10,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 19,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 34,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $240.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 16,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 107.80%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 34,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $710.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 126.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 60,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.
