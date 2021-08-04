Logo
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blue Square Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Enphase Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Salesforce.com Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Square Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Blue Square Asset Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Square Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+square+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Square Asset Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 43,022 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 195,499 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 296,539 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 91,023 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 123,508 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $194.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 10,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 19,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 34,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $240.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 16,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 107.80%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 34,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $710.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 126.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 60,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Square Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Blue Square Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Square Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Square Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Square Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
