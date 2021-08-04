Blue Square Asset Management, LLC Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: ENPH, NEP, CRM, NCLH, DKNG, COIN, MRVL, ABNB, CRSP, SEDG, BHP, AXP, CDW, FOXF,

ENPH, NEP, CRM, NCLH, DKNG, COIN, MRVL, ABNB, CRSP, SEDG, BHP, AXP, CDW, FOXF, Added Positions: GBIL, VOO, TSLA, PLTR, SCHM, IJR, BA, IEMG, AAPL, NFLX, RTX, AWK, GOOGL, AMZN, HDB, MSFT, AMGN, MA, NKE, DIS, ISRG, JNJ, EMR, PEP, PG, MCD, CARR, BABA, FB, SHOP, TSM, BIDU, STM, ABB, UL, RACE, CVNA, SNY, CNI, BAM, PYPL, JCI,

GBIL, VOO, TSLA, PLTR, SCHM, IJR, BA, IEMG, AAPL, NFLX, RTX, AWK, GOOGL, AMZN, HDB, MSFT, AMGN, MA, NKE, DIS, ISRG, JNJ, EMR, PEP, PG, MCD, CARR, BABA, FB, SHOP, TSM, BIDU, STM, ABB, UL, RACE, CVNA, SNY, CNI, BAM, PYPL, JCI, Reduced Positions: USMV, GLD, IAGG, BIIB, JPM, VTEB, BLK, TSN, YUMC, BIL, TD, SONY, GS, PHG, TIP, AZN, UNH, V, GOOG, HD, ZTS,

USMV, GLD, IAGG, BIIB, JPM, VTEB, BLK, TSN, YUMC, BIL, TD, SONY, GS, PHG, TIP, AZN, UNH, V, GOOG, HD, ZTS, Sold Out: SCHZ, PFE, ABBV, NEE, PPL, T, VIPS, NDAQ, WBK, KEP, BLV, XOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enphase Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Salesforce.com Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Square Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Blue Square Asset Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Square Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+square+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 43,022 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 195,499 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 296,539 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 91,023 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 123,508 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $194.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 10,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 19,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 34,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $240.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 16,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 107.80%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 34,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $710.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 126.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 60,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.