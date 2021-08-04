Logo
Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Merck Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Strategy Asset Managers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Anthem Inc, sells Merck Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Southern Co, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategy Asset Managers Llc. As of 2021Q2, Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 266 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategy+asset+managers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,323 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,882 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 78,061 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  4. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 29,126 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  5. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 173,771 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $297.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 16,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $396.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.29%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 23,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 151.91%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.44%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 97.55%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 120.92%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC. Also check out:

1. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC keeps buying
