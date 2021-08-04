Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Merck Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

New Purchases: SHW, FUMB, ANTM, EMB, EFV, PXI, PDP, ACHC, LPX, CRL, VO, GM, PLTR, TPX, DFS, NWSA, PXD, OLN, MKC, JKHY, AEO, XLE, DFAC, USMV, VNQ,

SHW, FUMB, ANTM, EMB, EFV, PXI, PDP, ACHC, LPX, CRL, VO, GM, PLTR, TPX, DFS, NWSA, PXD, OLN, MKC, JKHY, AEO, XLE, DFAC, USMV, VNQ, Added Positions: TLT, CVX, MBB, IGSB, IEF, LQD, FB, MUB, IVV, RSP, ZBRA, EFG, IUSB, ICE, FTNT, ESGE, ESGU, FLOT, IHI, IYC, AXP, GLW, IJR, CMCSA, DLR, HD, MDT, WMT, GOVT, IEMG, XLV, AJG, ETN, INTC, NGG, VZ, WM, FDN, HYG, IEFA, XLI, MMM, APD, AMZN, AMT, AMGN, ATO, BDX, BRO, CMS, CHD, CLX, CL, ECL, NEE, FDS, FCX, LHX, IBM, ISRG, MDLZ, LOW, SPGI, MS, NKE, PG, UNH, WEC, XEL, MA, PSX, ARKK, EFA, IXN, IYW, NEAR, STIP, VT, ABT, ACN, AFL, ABC, ADI, ADP, BLK, BF.B, CBSH, FRT, ITW, SJM, MCD, MU, NJR, PPG, LIN, O, SBUX, SYK, TROW, UNP, UPS, RTX, VFC, GWW, BR, XYL, DVY, NOBL,

TLT, CVX, MBB, IGSB, IEF, LQD, FB, MUB, IVV, RSP, ZBRA, EFG, IUSB, ICE, FTNT, ESGE, ESGU, FLOT, IHI, IYC, AXP, GLW, IJR, CMCSA, DLR, HD, MDT, WMT, GOVT, IEMG, XLV, AJG, ETN, INTC, NGG, VZ, WM, FDN, HYG, IEFA, XLI, MMM, APD, AMZN, AMT, AMGN, ATO, BDX, BRO, CMS, CHD, CLX, CL, ECL, NEE, FDS, FCX, LHX, IBM, ISRG, MDLZ, LOW, SPGI, MS, NKE, PG, UNH, WEC, XEL, MA, PSX, ARKK, EFA, IXN, IYW, NEAR, STIP, VT, ABT, ACN, AFL, ABC, ADI, ADP, BLK, BF.B, CBSH, FRT, ITW, SJM, MCD, MU, NJR, PPG, LIN, O, SBUX, SYK, TROW, UNP, UPS, RTX, VFC, GWW, BR, XYL, DVY, NOBL, Reduced Positions: MRK, SHY, DHR, TIP, AAPL, QQQ, SNPS, IAU, LLY, SHV, ETSY, BBL, KLAC, CDNS, TGT, CMG, MSFT, CTLT, ABB, MSCI, WST, AGG, EEM, MXIM, CB, GDX, IPGP, SHYG, XBI, XLK, ADSK, DPZ, HOLX, HRL, ROL, PWR, WRB, FEP, AMD, VGK, VCSH, XOM, SDY, BBWI, ODFL, HDV, PKI, QCOM, POOL, PAYC, NOW, CIT, PM, V, SIVB, CRM, STE, TTC,

MRK, SHY, DHR, TIP, AAPL, QQQ, SNPS, IAU, LLY, SHV, ETSY, BBL, KLAC, CDNS, TGT, CMG, MSFT, CTLT, ABB, MSCI, WST, AGG, EEM, MXIM, CB, GDX, IPGP, SHYG, XBI, XLK, ADSK, DPZ, HOLX, HRL, ROL, PWR, WRB, FEP, AMD, VGK, VCSH, XOM, SDY, BBWI, ODFL, HDV, PKI, QCOM, POOL, PAYC, NOW, CIT, PM, V, SIVB, CRM, STE, TTC, Sold Out: FTCS, SO, SMG, AMED, PBW, ALB, VIAC, CASY, CHDN, ES, LITE, IWM,

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Anthem Inc, sells Merck Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Southern Co, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategy Asset Managers Llc. As of 2021Q2, Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 266 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategy+asset+managers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,323 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,882 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 78,061 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 29,126 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 173,771 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $297.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 16,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $396.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.29%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 23,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 151.91%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.44%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 97.55%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 120.92%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07.