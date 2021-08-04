Cooper Buys Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Mogo Inc, Walmart Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

New Purchases: ITCI, IWF, PYPL, AGG, GLW, EMN, SYK, XOM, BLK, XSOE, MMM, QCOM, SOFI, SOFI, PBI,

Investment company Cooper Current Portfolio ) buys Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Mogo Inc, Walmart Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Truist Financial Corp, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper. As of 2021Q2, Cooper owns 87 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 789,781 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 289,841 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 145,491 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.21% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,512 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 211,130 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%

Cooper initiated holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 61,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooper initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooper initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $275.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooper initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooper initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooper initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooper added to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 100.08%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 127,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooper added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 113.74%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooper added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooper added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $592.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooper sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Cooper sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Cooper sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Cooper sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Cooper sold out a holding in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.56 and $1.98, with an estimated average price of $1.79.