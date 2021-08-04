Cooper Buys Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Mogo Inc, Walmart Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

- New Purchases: ITCI, IWF, PYPL, AGG, GLW, EMN, SYK, XOM, BLK, XSOE, MMM, QCOM, SOFI, SOFI, PBI,
- Added Positions: BNL, SCHE, NVDA, VGK, PAYX, JPM, BNDX, PEP, NOW, PG, BAC, AMZN, TSLA, UNP, JNJ, IIPR, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, SCHZ, SCHF, MOGO, IVV, AAPL, GOOG, FB, SCHA, CRM, DIS, BRK.B, MSFT, KO, VIG, WBT, INTC, IBM, MA, IWM, STZ, CAT, CGC, EFA, GOOGL, BA, APD, V,
- Sold Out: WMT, COST, TFC, UPS, AMPE,
- Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 789,781 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 289,841 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 145,491 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.21%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,512 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 211,130 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
Cooper initiated holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 61,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Cooper initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Cooper initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $275.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Cooper initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Cooper initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Cooper initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Cooper added to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 100.08%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 127,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Cooper added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 113.74%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Cooper added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Cooper added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $592.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 534 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Cooper sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Cooper sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Cooper sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Cooper sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.Sold Out: Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE)
Cooper sold out a holding in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.56 and $1.98, with an estimated average price of $1.79.
