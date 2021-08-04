Logo
Wiser Wealth Management, Inc Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wiser Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wiser Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wiser+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wiser Wealth Management, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 88,847 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 242,772 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 304,560 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 89,348 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 190,384 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14%
New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 171,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.502300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 88,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wiser Wealth Management, Inc. Also check out:

1. Wiser Wealth Management, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wiser Wealth Management, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wiser Wealth Management, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wiser Wealth Management, Inc keeps buying
