Wiser Wealth Management, Inc Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: REET, ICSH,

REET, ICSH, Added Positions: IVV, BSV, VEA, BNDX, VMBS, QUAL, IJR, BIV, VWO, BLV, VGT, SPAB, VTI, AAPL, VXUS, DAL, SUB,

IVV, BSV, VEA, BNDX, VMBS, QUAL, IJR, BIV, VWO, BLV, VGT, SPAB, VTI, AAPL, VXUS, DAL, SUB, Reduced Positions: SHY, SHV, MUB, SPTM, SO,

SHY, SHV, MUB, SPTM, SO, Sold Out: MBB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wiser Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wiser+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 88,847 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 242,772 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 304,560 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 89,348 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 190,384 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14%

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 171,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.502300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 88,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.