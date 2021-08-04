ESL Trust Services, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Tom

New Purchases: SPYG, XSOE, GQRE, FALN,

SPYG, XSOE, GQRE, FALN, Added Positions: BIV, EFA, IWF, IWM, VWO, AAPL,

BIV, EFA, IWF, IWM, VWO, AAPL, Reduced Positions: IEI, SPY, MSFT,

IEI, SPY, MSFT, Sold Out: MTUM, TMP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Tompkins Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ESL Trust Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, ESL Trust Services, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 124,661 shares, 15.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 596,495 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 481,546 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 574,100 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 108,825 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.892800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.75%. The holding were 574,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.46%. The holding were 675,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.7, with an estimated average price of $64.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.38%. The holding were 423,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.964000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 689,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ESL Trust Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

ESL Trust Services, LLC sold out a holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $76.81 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $80.57.