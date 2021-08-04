ESL Trust Services, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Tom

- New Purchases: SPYG, XSOE, GQRE, FALN,
- Added Positions: BIV, EFA, IWF, IWM, VWO, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: IEI, SPY, MSFT,
- Sold Out: MTUM, TMP,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 124,661 shares, 15.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 596,495 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 481,546 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 574,100 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 108,825 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.892800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.75%. The holding were 574,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.46%. The holding were 675,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE)
ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.7, with an estimated average price of $64.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.38%. The holding were 423,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.964000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 689,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
ESL Trust Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.Sold Out: Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP)
ESL Trust Services, LLC sold out a holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $76.81 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $80.57.
