Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Kroger Co, Smith & Nephew PLC

- New Purchases: CTSH, EPAM, CMI, IXG, GENI, BRKS, EXPE, ABG, ROKU, LAD, FALN, COMT, SE, SNAP, WFC, TXT, FIVN, TWLO, SONY, ZIM, PTR, BCEI, BCEI, ASAN, KTB, AXNX, ESTA, ILPT, BLFS, OPCH, IWD, ELF, ARWR, MLHR, NTRA, KB, LPSN, MGPI, OMCL, PZZA, PNFP, WIT, CVLT, NOG, SEM, STAG, CRH, KKR, RM, NDLS, NRBO, SID,
- Added Positions: XOM, JPM, PYPL, RJF, IAA, AZN, GMAB, ORCL, MSFT, CMCSA, MGM, XLF, IUSB, CNC, COG, EFV, NVDA, WAB, LYV, JNJ, IWM, BA, IYE, XLC, AVTR, CTAS, DASH, TDG, NVS, NLOK, ALGN, MU, NTRS, QRVO, TTMI, VZ, ABBV, RNG, AKAM, USFD, SDC, XLE, XLI, KO, ED, T, CTXS, AZO, FIS, CSCO, LHX, PACW, CAJ, CERN, ICF, OTIS, SCHW, UBER, HWM, TPR, EFA, COF, GOVT, XLU, CNQ, IWR, BLL, XLB, AIT, AEP, XLP, LVS, ETN, K, MMC, MKC, JKHY, ICE, MTCH, NBIX, HUBG, HRL, RBC, RSG, FITB, CCEP, DD, D, ANTM, DE, DFS, AVGO, DG, SSNC, DHR, PCRX, MTSI,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, AAPL, GOOGL, ACN, CI, HDB, ASML, FB, SPG, MA, MDT, BKNG, IXN, FISV, LRCX, PHG, SHW, ALC, DKNG, TSM, TMUS, CRWD, USMV, XLY, ASX, MPC, GLD, SLV, XLK, AMAT, BAC, CHKP, HD, RMD, WSM, NXPI, IVV, AMZN, BBY, CP, MS, NKE, SBNY, LULU, GNRC, LYB, HZNP, SHOP, DWX, AIG, ABC, APH, AON, BECN, CAT, CNP, CRL, CME, C, CPRT, GLW, DKS, ENTG, EVRI, IBN, KLAC, MKL, SPGI, MCK, MTD, PKI, PDCE, PGR, QCOM, STE, ZBRA, MELI, ULTA, FTNT, INN, HII, FBHS, ZTS, SUM, CVNA, ESGU, HYG, IEFA, ITOT, MBB, TIP, VYM, MMM, AOS, AEIS, DOX, ABCB, ATRC, BP, BKH, DOV, EW, ENS, RE, FORTY, GD, GS, HOG, INTU, JCOM, KGC, SR, LSTR, LSCC, LOW, MMS, MSI, ODFL, PEP, PXD, PIPR, AVNT, PKX, PFBC, PHM, RCL, POOL, SHOO, SUI, TJX, TTWO, TMO, TSCO, TYL, USB, UNP, RTX, URBN, DIS, WM, WTFC, HOMB, EVR, MFG, BR, CHTR, SIX, FRC, HCA, ICLR, CDW, TNDM, TWOU, PAYC, ETSY, TDOC, TTD, BAND, BCSF, EFG, IEMG, IWF, VIG, XLRE,
- Sold Out: KR, SNN, DLTR, AMT, LQD, SNPS, LW, IHI, JNPR, LPL, AMD, WAL, NFLX, EHC, LPX, DMYD, DECK, RNST, SIMO, PFGC, PSX, WNS, CCMP, EBS, VAC, ONEM, OC, ICFI, BJRI, ERIC, PATK, NDAQ, LEN, F, NMR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 986,659 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,827 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,260 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 45,279 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 165,416 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 86,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $573.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $232.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.468800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $153.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.021600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 350.55%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 154,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 501.02%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 47,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $275.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 87.79%. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IAA Inc (IAA)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IAA Inc by 68.74%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Genmab A/S (GMAB)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Genmab A/S by 66.78%. The purchase prices were between $32.83 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $38.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58.Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.
