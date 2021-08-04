Logo
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Kroger Co, Smith & Nephew PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, EPAM Systems Inc, Cummins Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Kroger Co, Smith & Nephew PLC, Dollar Tree Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC owns 423 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mount+yale+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 986,659 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,827 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,260 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%
  4. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 45,279 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 165,416 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 86,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $573.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $232.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.468800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $153.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.021600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 350.55%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 154,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 501.02%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 47,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $275.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 87.79%. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IAA Inc (IAA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IAA Inc by 68.74%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Genmab A/S by 66.78%. The purchase prices were between $32.83 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $38.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58.

Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
