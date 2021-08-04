Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Kroger Co, Smith & Nephew PLC

New Purchases: CTSH, EPAM, CMI, IXG, GENI, BRKS, EXPE, ABG, ROKU, LAD, FALN, COMT, SE, SNAP, WFC, TXT, FIVN, TWLO, SONY, ZIM, PTR, BCEI, BCEI, ASAN, KTB, AXNX, ESTA, ILPT, BLFS, OPCH, IWD, ELF, ARWR, MLHR, NTRA, KB, LPSN, MGPI, OMCL, PZZA, PNFP, WIT, CVLT, NOG, SEM, STAG, CRH, KKR, RM, NDLS, NRBO, SID,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, EPAM Systems Inc, Cummins Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Kroger Co, Smith & Nephew PLC, Dollar Tree Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC owns 423 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 986,659 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,827 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,260 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 45,279 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 165,416 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 86,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $573.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $232.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.468800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $153.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.021600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 350.55%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 154,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 501.02%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 47,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $275.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 87.79%. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IAA Inc by 68.74%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Genmab A/S by 66.78%. The purchase prices were between $32.83 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $38.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.