Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, AT&T Inc, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC. As of 2021Q2, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 71,610 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.56% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,123 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.73% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 42,209 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 23,080 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.33% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 64,602 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. New Position

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 42,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 64,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 47,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 39,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.88 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.209000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 38,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 35,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 172.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.823000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 22,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 354.52%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 67,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 312.80%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.736500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 11,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 71,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 72.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $52.11, with an estimated average price of $51.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.