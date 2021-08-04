Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Co

- New Purchases: MOAT, SCHF, JHMM, NUSC, XLSR, MLPA, BIZD, ARKK, PFFD, ONLN, ICLN, EDOC, TDVG, APO, MIC, PACW, RDS.B, WMT, SPFF,
- Added Positions: BND, CAPE, LDUR, SPTM, INTC, AGGY, PG, ICVT, DGRO, IGIB, DKNG, IWR, F, PPT, MCI, QCOM, JNJ, REM, MSFT, DGRW, PEP, AAPL, MDT, PCEF, SCHD, FDX, VIG, UTF, EVV, DNP, DIS, RTX, NEE, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, IJR, VOO, T, SCHX, MINT, VCSH, JPM, SPEM, SYK, BST, AMZN, CDMO, IGSB, CORP, CONE, VNQ, EMR, CSCO, ITA, PFF, V,
- Sold Out: CCI, C,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 71,610 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.56%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,123 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.73%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 42,209 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 23,080 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.33%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 64,602 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 42,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 64,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 47,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 39,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.88 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.209000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 38,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 35,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 172.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.823000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 22,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 354.52%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 67,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 312.80%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.736500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 11,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 71,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 72.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $52.11, with an estimated average price of $51.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.
