Icon Advisers Inc Buys EOG Resources Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Genpact, Sells Diamondback Energy Inc, Ebix Inc, Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Icon Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys EOG Resources Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Genpact, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Oshkosh Corp, sells Diamondback Energy Inc, Ebix Inc, Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil Corp, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icon Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q2, Icon Advisers Inc owns 164 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ICON ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icon+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ICON ADVISERS INC
  1. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 32,831 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio.
  2. Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 82,342 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,380 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio.
  4. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 76,075 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio.
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 24,129 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $14.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 163,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Myers Industries Inc (MYE)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Myers Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genpact Ltd (G)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 396.64%. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 202,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Neenah Inc (NP)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Neenah Inc by 111.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.32 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $53.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 50,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EnerSys (ENS)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in EnerSys by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $84.92 and $99.17, with an estimated average price of $93.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 54,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 62.82%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ebix Inc (EBIX)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Ebix Inc. The sale prices were between $26.14 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $30.94.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $21.56 and $30.37, with an estimated average price of $26.2.

Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Sold Out: BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

Sold Out: GasLog Ltd (GLOG)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in GasLog Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $5.88, with an estimated average price of $5.82.

Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of ICON ADVISERS INC. Also check out:

1. ICON ADVISERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ICON ADVISERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ICON ADVISERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ICON ADVISERS INC keeps buying
