Motco Buys Stryker Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Duke Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Motco (Current Portfolio) buys Stryker Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Dominion Energy Inc, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Organon, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Duke Energy Corp, CSX Corp, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Motco. As of 2021Q2, Motco owns 516 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOTCO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/motco/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOTCO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,236 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 118,026 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,475 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  4. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 20,463 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 34,718 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%
New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Motco initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 114,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Motco initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pioneer Bancshares Inc (PONB)

Motco initiated holding in Pioneer Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $33.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Motco initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Motco initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $115.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Motco initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Motco added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 1589.16%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 28,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Motco added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 2277.15%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 65,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Motco added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1078.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.632000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Motco added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 781.67%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.998300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Motco added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 1128.27%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Motco added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.75%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Motco sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Motco sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Motco sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Sold Out: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DOFSQ)

Motco sold out a holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The sale prices were between $0.13 and $0.17, with an estimated average price of $0.15.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Motco sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Motco sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of MOTCO. Also check out:

1. MOTCO's Undervalued Stocks
2. MOTCO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MOTCO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MOTCO keeps buying
