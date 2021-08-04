Motco Buys Stryker Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Duke Energy Corp

- New Purchases: AZN, OGN, PONB, INVH, GWRE, NOBL, IBDS, BCX, TSLA, DTD, IBDO, IBDQ, JPIB, MJ, PDBC, VXUS, SCHV, ROBO, SCHA, SCHM, BLDG, XSOE, BBH, ARKK, TLT, VGLT, VNM, VWOB, THNPY, AGTI, DELL, VICI, PDP, BSCN, CATH, FINX, GBTC, GLDM, GSEW, GSG, SYF, ICLN, KBWB, KWEB, RING, RFG, PAVE, FLEX, MFC, LAD, LVS, LRCX, KIM, JCI, ISRG, IPG, HAIN, FCX, NTAP, EIX, CW, DXC, CTSH, SCHW, CE, TFC, AZO, AMAT, TEL, AES, SFM, AMH, NOW, MAQAF, SIX, ST, FMCB, AWK, GABPJ.PFD, SPR, WGO, ANTM, THS, TD, SHO, SU, BKNG, OSK,
- Added Positions: SYK, D, FMB, MRK, T, QCOM, AVGO, KO, JNJ, MSFT, VZ, CVS, HAS, MCD, TXN, APD, BMY, EMR, K, LMT, NSRGY, PEP, AEP, BCE, CCI, JPM, PFE, PEG, SRE, SLF, UL, UPS, VO, MMM, MO, BK, CSCO, ETN, HD, TMUS, CVX, ECL, NEE, FISV, GPC, IP, PAYX, USB, IDV, IEMG, IWM, TOTL, ICE, NVS, IBB, IVV, ATVI, C, CL, DLR, ENB, FDX, ITW, MDLZ, LOW, NKE, TJX, RTX, WMT, DIS, WM, BABA, EMLP, IJR, SCHX, VCIT, VCSH, VEA, VWO, CB, AMD, ACC, AMGN, ADP, BA, CCL, FIS, COP, GLW, DTE, DEO, EA, GRMN, GD, WELL, KEY, SPGI, MDT, MET, NVDA, NOC, ORCL, PPG, PG, O, SBAC, SIEGY, SO, TRV, SWK, NLOK, TGT, TTE, VTR, VMC, WBA, WFC, WY, MA, ABBV, VOYA, GOOG, IGF, IJH, JNK, QQQ, SCHC, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, BDX, DUK, IAU, CSX, PYPL, MS, AAPL, PXD, UNH, GOOGL, ACN, DTH, MDY, FANG, ANAT, IQV, FB, SLB, AEE, KLAC, INTC, AMJ, EQR, AVB, DHR, CLX, SPY, BX, BND, CTVA, DOW, DVY, IWD, EFA, HYG, IJJ, IJT, XLK, IWF, IYR, SPSB, VIG, VTI, VTIP, VUG, PLD, IBM, ABT, AMT, APA, BAC, BXP, CAT, DE, DD, EQIX, FCFS, F, YUMC, KMB, MSI, VTRS, PNC, PRU, LUV, VLO, NS, YUM, BKN,
- Sold Out: CUB, GE, CNI, VMBS, AIG, GSLC, KHC, ENVA, PTY, CXE, PMM, NXP, DNP, WAB, UGI, RIG, ES, LH, DOFSQ, STZ,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,236 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 118,026 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,475 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 20,463 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 34,718 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%
Motco initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 114,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Motco initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pioneer Bancshares Inc (PONB)
Motco initiated holding in Pioneer Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $33.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Motco initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Motco initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $115.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Motco initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Motco added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 1589.16%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 28,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Motco added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 2277.15%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 65,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Motco added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1078.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.632000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Motco added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 781.67%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.998300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Motco added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 1128.27%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Motco added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.75%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Motco sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Motco sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Motco sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.Sold Out: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DOFSQ)
Motco sold out a holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The sale prices were between $0.13 and $0.17, with an estimated average price of $0.15.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Motco sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Motco sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41.
