Emerson Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Two Harbors Investment Corp, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, McDonald's Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Two Harbors Investment Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, McDonald's Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerson Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Emerson Wealth Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 425,332 shares, 47.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 109,699 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 123,113 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 91,295 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) - 173,717 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $7.44. The stock is now traded at around $6.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 31 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.