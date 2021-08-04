Lsv Asset Management Buys Merck Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, First Horizon Corp, Sells Bank of America Corp, Biogen Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lsv Asset Management Buys Merck Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, First Horizon Corp, Sells Bank of America Corp, Biogen Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Lsv Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, First Horizon Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, sells Bank of America Corp, Biogen Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Applied Materials Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lsv Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Lsv Asset Management owns 911 stocks with a total value of $58.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lsv+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT
  1. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 14,306,091 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.83%
  2. Intel Corp (INTC) - 19,608,831 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 16,972,263 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  4. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 21,838,552 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  5. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 10,431,613 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,720,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 875,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 120,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,042,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $210.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 82,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 347,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,306,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 1173.67%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 947,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 178.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,359,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 1549.09%. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $97.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,123,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 222.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,202,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 969.32%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,618,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Sold Out: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25.

Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.

Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider