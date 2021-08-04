Lsv Asset Management Buys Merck Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, First Horizon Corp, Sells Bank of America Corp, Biogen Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, First Horizon Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, sells Bank of America Corp, Biogen Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Applied Materials Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lsv Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Lsv Asset Management owns 911 stocks with a total value of $58.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 14,306,091 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.83% Intel Corp (INTC) - 19,608,831 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 16,972,263 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 21,838,552 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 10,431,613 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,720,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 875,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 120,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,042,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $210.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 82,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 347,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,306,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 1173.67%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 947,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 178.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,359,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 1549.09%. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $97.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,123,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 222.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,202,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 969.32%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,618,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51.