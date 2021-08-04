Lsv Asset Management Buys Merck Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, First Horizon Corp, Sells Bank of America Corp, Biogen Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: TNL, LAZ, OGN, BDX, AAP, COKE, MOS, DG, SCL, BCEI, BCEI, HONE, VIPS, FRST, ACR, SPG, OTEX, ASX, INFY, DCOM, OFC, EBMT, AE, BMTX, DOW, WF, WF, AMAL, IMOS, BVH, GSBD, VSTO, FFWM, FRG, DHR, KRNY, DE, AMPH, NOG, ASUUY, HWBK, FUNC, AXAS, PKX, PHI, KT, NHC,
- Added Positions: MRK, LHX, FHN, CCK, FAF, BK, SYF, INTC, SFM, IRWD, CFG, MPW, UMPQ, VST, VIAC, KEY, JEF, NXST, GT, JNPR, FOXA, AFL, HIG, LMT, STX, RGR, WERN, QRTEA, CPRX, KMI, BERY, AAN, AMKR, DTE, HRB, HFC, IBM, IMKTA, PRGS, EVRG, EBAY, VNDA, POR, NRZ, QRVO, DELL, NLY, AZO, AVT, CNA, CBT, CI, DXC, CAG, CNX, DIOD, XOM, AGM, FE, TGNA, HOG, JNJ, KLIC, NTGR, NOC, PRGO, PPC, PII, RF, RUSHA, STRL, SKT, UGI, VSH, WTI, RILY, MSBI, HMST, ABBV, TPH, VEDL, FSK, ENR, PLYM, NESR, ACNB, AXL, AMWD, BIDU, BNS, BELFB, ANIP, CSV, CDR, CHMG, CMC, CTG, CNO, CVLG, ATGE, ENDP, FMNB, FHI, FISI, BUSE, THFF, FSP, GIII, HAFC, KMB, KB, MBT, MOD, MOG.A, MLI, VTRS, NEM, NUS, OTTR, PWOD, BPOP, PBH, PFG, RWT, SKM, SAL, SANM, SCHN, BH, TTMI, TUP, RTX, UVV, VLGEA, WNC, WMK, XRX, SPB, KOP, SHG, CAI, TGH, RLGT, HI, OCSL, PMT, RFP, RM, TGLS, CORR, RC, PFSI, MUSA, TSLX, PAHC, CTRE, SPKE, KE, UNIT, GNL, SGH, RBB, VCTR, BFST, EQH, STXB, AMRX, BSVN, ARNC,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, BIIB, ALXN, AMAT, PNC, EXC, CIT, TGT, COP, LRCX, VER, VLO, PSX, BKU, AGO, CMI, JBLU, HST, DFS, CSCO, KLAC, OSK, WBA, CMCSA, SITC, EMN, URI, HCA, AMP, BRK.B, SNBR, SCS, TXT, WMT, CENTA, GM, ESNT, T, AZZ, LNC, MTZ, MS, ON, ORCL, PFE, SNA, UHS, WM, SUPN, CDK, AGCO, AFG, AXS, BLDR, DKS, ETR, FITB, GIS, KNL, PHM, JAZZ, LYB, MPC, CPRI, PBF, XHR, ATKR, AYI, MO, DOX, AAPL, CRAI, COF, CE, INGR, GLW, DRH, RE, FFIV, IBOC, LEN, MSFT, PDCO, WRK, RCL, STLD, UAL, WIT, RGA, SEM, LEA, PDM, ACHC, HY, OEC, VBTX, KHC, VVV, AMZN, ADM, ARW, MTOR, ABG, BIG, CAH, CIEN, CRUS, CORT, CR, CW, DHI, UFS, FNB, FDX, GD, GS, GOOGL, GEF, GPI, HPQ, HIBB, HRC, SVC, NSIT, IP, JPM, JBL, LH, LPX, MDC, MTG, MTH, MET, NCR, NFG, NTAP, OSIS, PPL, PSEC, PEG, REGN, RCII, SLGN, SFNC, SKYW, SWN, TRV, SNX, THC, TSN, PAG, UTHR, WHR, ZION, LUKOY, PRG, HBI, WU, SBH, FN, WD, INN, FB, VOYA, AAL, ALLY, GOOG, PGRE, CNXC, MMM, ADES, ABT, ANF, ACN, ACCO, ADBE, AMG, HTH, ALK, AEL, AIG, ANAT, ABC, APOG, ABR, ARCH, ARCC, ARCB, ASB, BOCH, BHB, BSET, BZH, BHE, BDN, BC, BG, CFFI, CECE, CCNE, CSGS, CMO, CCL, CRI, CATY, CVX, KO, CTSH, CPSI, CXW, CUZ, CRD.B, DVN, DHT, EML, EBIX, EIX, LLY, EME, EPC, EBF, AUD, AUD, ETH, M, CIVB, FCF, PACW, PFC, FRME, FRD, FULT, GCO, GNW, GOOD, GPK, GSBC, GES, HWC, HA, MLHR, HT, HOLX, HD, HUN, DIN, IRM, JOUT, KBH, KFRC, KRG, MDLZ, LKQ, LZB, TBI, LBAI, LCI, LDL, MHO, MFA, MAN, MATW, MBWM, MCY, VIVO, MU, MPB, MLR, MYE, NASB, NRG, NVDA, NC, HOPE, NHI, NAV, NYMT, NWL, NEWT, JWN, NBN, ODP, ONB, ORI, OMI, OI, PKOH, PEP, PFBC, PFBI, PDEX, PG, PGR, QCOM, PWR, RDN, RSG, RCKY, STBA, CRM, SASR, SNY, SCSC, SEE, DHC, SCVL, BSRR, SIG, SAH, LUV, SWX, AVNW, SYKE, SNV, TROW, GEO, INVA, TMO, TSBK, TKR, TOL, TM, TG, USB, UCTT, AUB, UNH, KMPR, UVSP, UNM, URBN, EGY, VSEC, VLY, DIS, WSBF, ANTM, WFC, WCC, WTBA, WAL, WSM, WGO, WOR, ZIXI, ZUMZ, HEES, LEN.B, MA, PRIM, PNNT, BGS, GRBK, BKCC, CIM, INBK, V, PM, DAN, NX, OPI, STWD, AVGO, KRA, CLDT, TSLA, QUAD, HRZN, APTS, AAT, AL, DOOR, RLJ, NMFC, AMCX, SXC, CUBI, REGI, TCPC, ACRE, FSBW, SRC, NCLH, IBTX, TMHC, AHH, SAIC, BRX, MBUU, CIO, NAVI, WPG, HRTG, TSE, TSQ, VEC, BSIG, GWB, AINC, UNVR, PYPL, GMS, NTB, FBK, ASIX, DFIN, CWH, CARS, GPMT, BHF, ILPT, BWB, RVI, CARR,
- Sold Out: WD5A, CTB, TRTN, RBC, SPR, OUT, MD, TCF, PVH, BHLB, MIK, RHHBY, 7H80, R9L, TRN, KRO, ENSG, VTR, PK, EHTH, DK, WDR, PRSP, STL, A0B0, WBS, AROC, AXOA, BXG, 4LT1, LADR, WOW, GNTY, GE, BCE, BAX, BKH, BA, EAT, XEC, CTXS, CMTL, DCO, EMR, FFG, FVE, TU, KEQU, LAMR, LOW, MTB, MGPI, MTSC, NFLX, NTRS, NUE, PH, ACU,
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 14,306,091 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.83%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 19,608,831 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 16,972,263 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 21,838,552 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 10,431,613 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,720,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 875,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 120,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,042,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $210.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 82,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 347,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,306,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 1173.67%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 947,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 178.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,359,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 1549.09%. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $97.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,123,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 222.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,202,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 969.32%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,618,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08.Sold Out: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)
Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25.Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51.
