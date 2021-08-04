VeraBank, N.A. Buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Adobe Inc

New Purchases: TDTF, VO, ADBE, TMO, ETN, TXN, IBM, LMT, QCOM, CDW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Adobe Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VeraBank, N.A.. As of 2021Q2, VeraBank, N.A. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VeraBank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verabank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) - 388,282 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,619 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,029 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 190,212 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51% FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT) - 172,821 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $27.12 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $28.357500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 162,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.998300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $625.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $539.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $162.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $192.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $885.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $434.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-06-30.