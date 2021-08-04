Logo
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Maximus Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Progressive Corp, Accenture PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Glenview, IL, based Investment company Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Maximus Inc, Skechers USA Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Progressive Corp, Accenture PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coyle+financial+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 89,193 shares, 23.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,931 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  3. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 220,375 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 68,489 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.54%
  5. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 74,910 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.52%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 220,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 16,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $53.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.502300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 202.52%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 74,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 65,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 107.38%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. keeps buying
