Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Maximus Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Progressive Corp, Accenture PLC

- New Purchases: XSOE, MMS, SKX, ICSH, TGT,
- Added Positions: GBIL, IVV, ARKK, VOO, VEA, VXUS, QQQ, VTI, IJH, VXF, VCSH, SCZ, BND, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: PGR, GOOG, V, SPY, UPS, ABBV, MDY, ABT, MSFT, VZ, VB,
- Sold Out: NUAN, ACN, PYPL, BRK.B, JNJ,
For the details of Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coyle+financial+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 89,193 shares, 23.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,931 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 220,375 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 68,489 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.54%
- Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 74,910 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.52%
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 220,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Maximus Inc (MMS)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 16,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $53.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.502300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 202.52%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 74,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 65,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 107.38%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.. Also check out:
