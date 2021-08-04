Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, Sells ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Infl

New Purchases: SPHY, FXN, USTB, IPO, ICVT, NURE, ONEQ, SMH, XHS, VRIG, RXL, XLE, XLB, QQH, LGH, GENY, FCAL, HYDB, PLW, BKLN, LRCX, INMD, MRVL, CROX, SEM, IDXX, URI, AVY, IYW, CPRI, EL, ASML, FNOV, DD, RJF, IEI, DOW, QUS, PLTR, TTGT, MED, STX, XLI, DBC, PTON, PM, XLRE, RWR, IWO, PTLC, MLN, IEF, SPTM, GSG, ALXN, MO, CHD, MU, NTAP, NUS, NUE, POOL, EVR, BGS, LYB, SUNS, SPKE, KHC, ATH, OBNK, KTB, AVTR, ICSH, TXN, URTY, KRO, DHT, CARR, POWW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, sells ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 256 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,276 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 45,371 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 155,806 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 478.69% SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) - 482,429 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. New Position ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 174,322 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.40%

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $26.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 482,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 843,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $51.88, with an estimated average price of $51.69. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 184,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 124,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $99.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 70,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.11 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 199,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 478.69%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 155,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.40%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 174,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET by 2189.19%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $23.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 243,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1171.05%. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $125.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 25,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $39.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 69,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $118.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $76.55, with an estimated average price of $75.99.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.64 and $49.73, with an estimated average price of $49.68.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64.