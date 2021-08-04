Logo
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, Sells ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Infl

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, sells ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 256 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redhawk+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,276 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 45,371 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 155,806 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 478.69%
  4. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) - 482,429 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 174,322 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.40%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $26.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 482,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 843,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $51.88, with an estimated average price of $51.69. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 184,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 124,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $99.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 70,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.11 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 199,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 478.69%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 155,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.40%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 174,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET by 2189.19%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $23.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 243,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1171.05%. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $125.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 25,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $39.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 69,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $118.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $76.55, with an estimated average price of $75.99.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.64 and $49.73, with an estimated average price of $49.68.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21.

Sold Out: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64.



