Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Merck Inc, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: DLTR, BAX, AMAT, CLX, ZION, GWW, CAT, CMS, NOW, T, MASI, VRSK, BMY, MLM, REGN, EOG, EVRG, APA, MPW, UCTT, MCF,
- Added Positions: ZBH, TJX, SBUX, WMT, BDX, VFC, TXN, AAPL, INTC, LHX, CHRW, C, KDP, TAP, PNC, NEM, LRCX, CTSH, GOOG, BIIB, ADSK,
- Reduced Positions: NKE, WFC, CVS, NVDA, VIAC, VZ, IBM, ALLE, HSY, CTVA, SYK, NTAP, NUE, AMZN, CERN, ORCL, FB, PM, JBHT, JNJ, BMRN, AVY, PXD,
- Sold Out: MRK, DG, PG, WM, CRM, COST, HUM, UPS, VST, FISV, LMT, BKR, MXIM, AVTR, LOW, CCI, ZTS, SNA, PNW, FIS, ULTA, AEIS,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,314 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,627 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 125,075 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.35%
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 37,368 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
- Visa Inc (V) - 28,282 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $97.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 40,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.319900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 48,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $143.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $166.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $52.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 38,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $438.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 390.48%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $148.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 34,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 440.55%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 43,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 111.60%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 39,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $143.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 28,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 135.50%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in VF Corp by 63.77%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 38,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.
