Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Merck Inc, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Malvern, PA, based Investment company Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Baxter International Inc, Applied Materials Inc, TJX Inc, sells Nike Inc, Merck Inc, Wells Fargo, Dollar General Corp, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stoneridge+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,314 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,627 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 125,075 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.35%
  4. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 37,368 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 28,282 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $97.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 40,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.319900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 48,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $143.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $166.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $52.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 38,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $438.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 390.48%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $148.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 34,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 440.55%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 43,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 111.60%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 39,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $143.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 28,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 135.50%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in VF Corp by 63.77%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 38,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
