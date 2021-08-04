St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC Buys American Water Works Co Inc, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X , iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: GUSH, KBWP, PEJ, SIL, ATOS, VWO, TMCI, PENN, KEY, LEN, MAG, MXIM, MDLA, MDT, MGM, OMC, MAPS, PGR, RTX, RCL, SILV, TXN, TMO, ACIW, COP, AMAT, BK, AVGO, CP, CARR, CB, C, CMS, JCI, DOW, ETN, EOG, HOMZ, EXAS, AG, GTXMQ, ICE,
- Added Positions: AWK, JKH, SBUX, XOM, EEM, AAPL, CVX, CSCO, FNV, PFE, XLY, XLE, T, WMT, XLU, VLO, VZ, MRK, NOC, KR, XLRE, JNJ, SO, INTC, SYK, FITB, ED, ABBV, YUM, V, UPS, MS,
- Reduced Positions: PHYS, CRM, QCOM, SPY, FB, TGT, FDX, SCHM, ACN, CVS, LOW, IVV, PRU, DE, UNH, BBVA, XLI, MSFT, GOOGL, KO, EFA, GLD, HD, XLB, DIS, AXP, GDX, PG, PAAS, ORCL, JPM, BDX, AMGN, IGM, GM,
- Sold Out: VTRS, BIDU, ROKU, FNF, CHTR, GVI,
These are the top 5 holdings of St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 240,997 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 125,074 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,739 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 89,046 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,879 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X . The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $102.48, with an estimated average price of $79.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.197700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco KBW Property Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Property Casualty Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $77.49. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.218200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 564 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $36.11, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 866.79%. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 204.81%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25. The stock is now traded at around $161.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 84.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.Sold Out: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $114.3 and $115.83, with an estimated average price of $115.17.
