St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC Buys American Water Works Co Inc, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X , iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: GUSH, KBWP, PEJ, SIL, ATOS, VWO, TMCI, PENN, KEY, LEN, MAG, MXIM, MDLA, MDT, MGM, OMC, MAPS, PGR, RTX, RCL, SILV, TXN, TMO, ACIW, COP, AMAT, BK, AVGO, CP, CARR, CB, C, CMS, JCI, DOW, ETN, EOG, HOMZ, EXAS, AG, GTXMQ, ICE,

GUSH, KBWP, PEJ, SIL, ATOS, VWO, TMCI, PENN, KEY, LEN, MAG, MXIM, MDLA, MDT, MGM, OMC, MAPS, PGR, RTX, RCL, SILV, TXN, TMO, ACIW, COP, AMAT, BK, AVGO, CP, CARR, CB, C, CMS, JCI, DOW, ETN, EOG, HOMZ, EXAS, AG, GTXMQ, ICE, Added Positions: AWK, JKH, SBUX, XOM, EEM, AAPL, CVX, CSCO, FNV, PFE, XLY, XLE, T, WMT, XLU, VLO, VZ, MRK, NOC, KR, XLRE, JNJ, SO, INTC, SYK, FITB, ED, ABBV, YUM, V, UPS, MS,

AWK, JKH, SBUX, XOM, EEM, AAPL, CVX, CSCO, FNV, PFE, XLY, XLE, T, WMT, XLU, VLO, VZ, MRK, NOC, KR, XLRE, JNJ, SO, INTC, SYK, FITB, ED, ABBV, YUM, V, UPS, MS, Reduced Positions: PHYS, CRM, QCOM, SPY, FB, TGT, FDX, SCHM, ACN, CVS, LOW, IVV, PRU, DE, UNH, BBVA, XLI, MSFT, GOOGL, KO, EFA, GLD, HD, XLB, DIS, AXP, GDX, PG, PAAS, ORCL, JPM, BDX, AMGN, IGM, GM,

PHYS, CRM, QCOM, SPY, FB, TGT, FDX, SCHM, ACN, CVS, LOW, IVV, PRU, DE, UNH, BBVA, XLI, MSFT, GOOGL, KO, EFA, GLD, HD, XLB, DIS, AXP, GDX, PG, PAAS, ORCL, JPM, BDX, AMGN, IGM, GM, Sold Out: VTRS, BIDU, ROKU, FNF, CHTR, GVI,

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Water Works Co Inc, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X , iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco KBW Property Casualty Insurance ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Viatris Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Pan American Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC owns 209 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st.+johns+investment+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 240,997 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 125,074 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,739 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 89,046 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,879 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X . The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $102.48, with an estimated average price of $79.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.197700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Property Casualty Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $77.49. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.218200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $36.11, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 866.79%. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 204.81%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25. The stock is now traded at around $161.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 84.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $114.3 and $115.83, with an estimated average price of $115.17.