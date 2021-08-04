Logo
Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc Buys Stellantis NV, Canadian Natural Resources, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells CSX Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, Canadian Natural Resources, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Citigroup Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells CSX Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q2, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jones+collombin+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 183,459 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,287 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,809 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,300 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 85,610 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 218,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $36.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 217,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.958000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc. Also check out:

1. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
