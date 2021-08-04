Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc Buys Stellantis NV, Canadian Natural Resources, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells CSX Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: STLA, MOON,

STLA, MOON, Added Positions: CNQ, LQD, C, WMT, MSCI, SE, AGG, GOVT, ASML, T, ALGN, BP, NVDA, SAP, BIP, BEP,

CNQ, LQD, C, WMT, MSCI, SE, AGG, GOVT, ASML, T, ALGN, BP, NVDA, SAP, BIP, BEP, Reduced Positions: CSX, GOOG, RY, IWM, UNH, GOLD, BAM, MFC, NEE, PFE, TRP, OTEX, SONY, TSM,

CSX, GOOG, RY, IWM, UNH, GOLD, BAM, MFC, NEE, PFE, TRP, OTEX, SONY, TSM, Sold Out: PTON,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, Canadian Natural Resources, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Citigroup Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells CSX Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q2, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 183,459 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,287 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,809 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,300 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 85,610 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 218,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $36.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 217,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.958000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.