IAG Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Faceb

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IAG Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Facebook Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IAG Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, IAG Wealth Partners, LLC owns 368 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IAG Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iag+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IAG Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 612,946 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,421 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 787,845 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 266,289 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 520,026 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17%
New Purchase: Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 80,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 81,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.161100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 121,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 56,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $117.06, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $111.642200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 33,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.211400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 25,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 142.69%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $30.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $265.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ameren Corp (AEE)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 46.44%. The purchase prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 331.34%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $98.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75.

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.

Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $9.3 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of IAG Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IAG Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
