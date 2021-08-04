IAG Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Faceb

New Purchases: JSMD, GTO, MLPX, SMLV, MDYV, JSML, JHMM, SPMO, NUDM, DFUS, AVDV, IHDG, UCON, NUSC, VUG, ARKQ, BY, MMU, SLYG, NUMG, NUBD, NUMV, PBUS, SNPE, VBK, VBR, CSCO, FPXI, ESML, BBCA, FSK, BTI, FLOT, INTU, IONS, OTTR, LIN, TGT, WCN, WSBF, SCHE, PSMB, SPLK, PBSM, FEI, WATT, OGN, BBJP, BLCN, KBWR, DFAT, DIVB, DVY, ECNS, GENY, FVAL, FFTG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Facebook Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IAG Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, IAG Wealth Partners, LLC owns 368 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IAG Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iag+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 612,946 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,421 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 787,845 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 266,289 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 520,026 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17%

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 80,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 81,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.161100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 121,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 56,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $117.06, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $111.642200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 33,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.211400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 25,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 142.69%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $30.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $265.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 46.44%. The purchase prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 331.34%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $98.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $9.3 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.84.