Selective Wealth Management Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Bank OZK, Exxon Mobil Corp, International Business Machines Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Bank OZK, Exxon Mobil Corp, International Business Machines Corp, HP Inc, Manulife Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selective Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Selective Wealth Management owns 508 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Selective Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selective+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 109,009 shares, 19.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.17% Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 76,012 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 121,405 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.03% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 42,367 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.98% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 60,720 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.30%

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $206.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $337.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $61.41 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46. The stock is now traded at around $336.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 141.17%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.57%. The holding were 109,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 60,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 1159.57%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $154.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 11,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 24,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 136.99%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 421.05%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3357.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bank OZK. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $41.68.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.