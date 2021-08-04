Selective Wealth Management Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Bank OZK, Exxon Mobil Corp, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: RSP, VV, BIIB, SOCL, CROX, XLG, TSLA, PSL, IBB, VEU, DOCU, NTRA, BND, FFTY, QQEW, SUI, BBY, TFLO, VXF, XBI, BLK, ICE, NQP, CWB, FPX, PSJ, WIL, BA, TDIV, XAR, CPK, EW, TOL, TMUS, MSCI, PAYC, FDN, IVOO, BLDR, KLAC, LRCX, TTEC, TER, OLED, KKR, HACK, SOXX, TIP, VCR, BDX, CP, PWR, ROKU, CIBR, IYC, MDYV, LNT, APH, LMT, SBCF, TDC, GMED, CONE, SHOP, GOAU, ICLN, IHI, KRE, PBE, PTH, BRC, EXC, MS, OSIS, PKG, AWK, LOPE, AMRC, NOW, RNG, STOR, OKTA, BBH, CGW, DON, IDU, JKH, PDP, QABA, REMX, RZV, VSDA, VTWO, XSD, ECOL, AMGN, BECN, BSX, HBAN, IDA, NKE, ORLY, RCL, SWK, USB, EOS, FRST, BR, DFS, MTA, CHTR, FAF, TTP, CHPT, CHPT, OGN, BIV, BLCN, BOUT, ECON, EDOC, IRBO, KOIN, PSCU, VSS, AMED, ADI, VIAC, CHE, CI, C, CSGP, DXC, DSS, EXAS, GNTX, HCSG, HEI, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, JKHY, NATI, NEOG, RBA, ROL, SJT, TYL, WST, WHR, XRX, AUY, ENSG, AGI, AXU, VRSK, GWRE, PRLB, FIVE, VEEV, EGRX, TWOU, OUT, GLOB, HPE, SILV, MRAM, BL, CNDT, AVLR, IAC, VMEO, FLOT, HAIL, HYG, IAGG, ILTB, LQD, TLT,
- Added Positions: BABA, BSV, PEP, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, YUM, DIS, GOOGL, MMM, YUMC, COST, HD, NFLX, BX, FB, MA, NVDA, DVY, MCD, F, ZM, FBT, BNDX, AEE, ITA, VZ, WMT, CAT, WEC, DG, SIRI, MOS, MO, NEE, PINS, MRK, BAX, ADP, CVS, TDOC, OHI, ADBE, UNH, DE, JNJ, ITW, PM, SBUX, HTA, RGCO, MGA, DIN, CBRL, ABT, GOOG, PDM, NIO, DOW, SDOG, VWOB, XLV, VRTX, AEP, BP, CSX, CSCO, DTE, GIS, KR, NUE, WEN, SWKS, DHR, V, ANSS, VBK, MJ, TJX, CRM, PYPL, ECL, FAST, RRD, SJM, MDT, DFIN,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, IBM, HPQ, MFC, SPLK, BAC, BMY, T, SO, JPM, PGR, AMCR, JCI, DUK, UPS, VONE, SPYX, CRI, IVV, CVX, VIG, PAG, CTVA, VBR, VEA, BRK.B, QRVO, PFE, VPU, KHC, AIG, RY, QQQ, GLW, GM, SPH, UTI, WFC, DD, NVS, ENB, CLX, VHT, SCHX, LLY, SCHA, FDX, INTC, MDLZ, ARCC, PG, BPT, NLY, VWO, XLI, XLK, SCHP, SCHF, GNR, CRWD, ALC, MSI, CC, VTRS, ET, WAB,
- Sold Out: OZK, GE, ES, NHI, VIGI, XLP, RDS.A, FBNC, LSCC, BDJ, VTI, EPD, SCHB, AB, SCHO, RDY, CINF, COF, DGRO, 7H80, LADR, BLUE, NRZ, SUN, PSX, ZNGA, KMI, XLY, HQL, BG, COP, VGR, TM, QCOM, GILD, KIM, SOXL, ON, NOK, FHLC, FXI, SCHH, REZI, SVXY, DLTR, ABB, DKNG, ADX, NTNX, ASIX, UNIT, MGNI, PDCE, SCHN, WY, NMFC, WMB, WU, OPK,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 109,009 shares, 19.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.17%
- Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 76,012 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 121,405 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.03%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 42,367 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.98%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 60,720 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.30%
Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $206.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $337.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SOCL)
Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $61.41 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46. The stock is now traded at around $336.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 141.17%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.57%. The holding were 109,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 60,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 1159.57%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $154.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 11,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 24,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 136.99%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 421.05%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3357.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bank OZK (OZK)
Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bank OZK. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $41.68.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.
