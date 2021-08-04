Logo
Selective Wealth Management Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Bank OZK, Exxon Mobil Corp, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Selective Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Bank OZK, Exxon Mobil Corp, International Business Machines Corp, HP Inc, Manulife Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selective Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Selective Wealth Management owns 508 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Selective Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selective+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Selective Wealth Management
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 109,009 shares, 19.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.17%
  2. Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 76,012 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 121,405 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.03%
  4. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 42,367 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.98%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 60,720 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.30%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $206.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $337.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SOCL)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $61.41 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46. The stock is now traded at around $336.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 141.17%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.57%. The holding were 109,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 60,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 1159.57%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $154.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 11,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 24,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 136.99%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 421.05%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3357.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bank OZK (OZK)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bank OZK. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $41.68.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Selective Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Selective Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Selective Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Selective Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Selective Wealth Management keeps buying
