Grimes & Company, Inc. Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells , Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

Westborough, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells , Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Fidelity National Financial Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grimes & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Grimes & Company, Inc. owns 299 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,530,789 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 5,394,473 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.55% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 2,339,494 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 247,132 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 923,849 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 92,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.338700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $455.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 65.06%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $154.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 266,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 243.57%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3357.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 4410.80%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 142,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 909.36%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 80,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Soliton Inc by 273.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0.97 and $1.39, with an estimated average price of $1.15.