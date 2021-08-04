Lamar Advertising Company Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer for 3 5/8% Senior Notes due 2031

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lamar Advertising Company Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer for 3 5/8% Senior Notes due 2031

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company ( LAMR) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lamar Media Corp., has commenced an offer to exchange all $550.0 million of its outstanding ‎3 5/8% Senior Notes due 2031‎ (the “Original Notes”), which are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), for an equal principal amount of newly issued ‎3 5/8% Senior Notes due 2031‎ that have been registered under the Securities Act (the “Exchange Notes”).

The Exchange Notes are substantially identical to the Original Notes, except that the Exchange Notes have been registered under the Securities Act and will not bear any legend restricting their transfer. The Exchange Notes will be issued only upon cancellation of a like amount of currently outstanding Original Notes. Lamar Media will not receive any proceeds from the exchange offer.

Lamar Media is making this exchange offer to satisfy its obligations under a registration rights agreement entered into when it issued the Original Notes. Any Original Notes not tendered for exchange in the exchange offer will remain outstanding and continue to accrue interest, and Lamar Media will have no further obligation to provide for the registration of such notes under the Securities Act, except under certain limited circumstances.

Pursuant to the terms of the exchange offer, Lamar Media will accept for exchange any and all Original Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”), unless extended. Tenders of Original Notes may be withdrawn at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the Expiration Date.

The terms of the exchange offer and other information relating to Lamar Media are set forth in a prospectus dated August 4, 2021. Copies of the prospectus and the related letter of transmittal may be obtained from U.S. Bank National Association, which is serving as the exchange agent for the exchange offer. U.S. Bank National Association can be contacted at:

U.S. Bank National Association, as Exchange Agent
111 Fillmore Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107-1402
Attn: CTS Specialized Finance Corporate Actions
1-800-934-6802

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase any securities or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The exchange offer is being made only pursuant to the prospectus dated August 4, 2021, and the related letter of transmittal and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements,” which are statements other than statements of historical fact and are often characterized by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans” or “anticipates,” or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on management’s current expectations and estimates, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those results indicated in the forward-looking statements include uncertainties relating to market conditions for corporate debt securities generally and for the securities of advertising companies and for Lamar Media in particular.

General Information

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, ‎with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, ‎transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In ‎addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital ‎billboards in the United States with over 3,700 displays. ‎

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMwMjk4OCM0MzQyMDgxIzIwMTkwNDU=
0cca82d2-8c88-4307-b796-75e8e8834787
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment