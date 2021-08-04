ADM Directors Declare Cash Dividend

ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 37.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on Aug. 18, 2021.

This is ADM’s 359th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 89 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of June 30, 2021, there were 559,360,690 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

