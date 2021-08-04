SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VLLX, SBKK, SWN, and STFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

Valley Republic Bancorp (OTC: VLLX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Valley Republic Bancorp (OTC: VLLX) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with TriCo Bancshares ("TriCo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive 0.95 shares of TriCo stock for each Valley Republic share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $38.04 based upon TriCo's August 3, 2021 closing price of $40.05. If you own VLLX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vllx

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by CVB Financial Corp. ("CVB"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Suncrest shareholders will receive $2.69 in cash and 0.6970 shares of CVB stock for each Suncrest share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $16.11 based upon CVB's August 3, 2021 closing price of $19.25. If you own SBKK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sbkk

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Indigo Natural Resources, LLC ("Indigo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the aggregate consideration to be paid to Indigo shareholders will consist of $400 million in cash and 339,270,568 shares of SWN common stock for a total value of approximately $2.7 billion. If you own SWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/swn

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. ("Liberty Mutual"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of common stock of State Auto Financial for $52.00 per share in cash. If you own STFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stfc

