IDEX Fire & Safety Partners with Rosenbauer America to Put SAM™ Integrated Total Water Control System on Rosenbauer Trucks

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire and safety innovators and leading manufacturers have partnered to ensure apparatus operators can focus on the fireground by pairing innovative technology with a truck design that considers every detail of operation. IDEX Fire & Safety and Rosenbauer America have formed an agreement to offer the revolutionary SAM™ Integrated Total Flow Control System exclusively through Rosenbauer for rear-mount pump applications.

Rosenbauer's rear-mounted apparatus with SAM™ Systems will be available with IDEX Fire & Safety's Hale Products, RSD, or RME pumps.

"IDEX Fire & Safety is committed to delivering impactful pumping solutions to first responders that improve speed, efficiency, and safety on the fireground," said Bill Simmons, president, Fire & Safety at IDEX Corporation. "This partnership with one of the industry's leaders in apparatus technology and design reinforces our commitment to this mission."

Reflecting IDEX Fire & Safety's ability to form strong partnerships and customized solutions for original equipment manufacturers, Rosenbauer will be the only truck manufacturer licensed to install SAM™ Systems in a rear-mount application.

"By pairing IDEX Fire & Safety's SAM System with Rosenbauer's rear-pump applications, we're simplifying complex fire pump operations and getting water to the initial attack crew faster, saving time, lives, and property," Simmons said.

The SAM™ System makes complex pump operations simple by managing the water flow so the operator can focus on the fireground and the safety of their crew. SAM is an integrated total water flow control system that manages the truck's pump, tank, intakes, and discharges while protecting the apparatus' pump, ensuring consistent water source and warning of any disruption in flow.

"For Rosenbauer customers, this means they can get the highest quality apparatus on the market today, integrated with the most advanced total water control systems," said Mark Fusco, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Rosenbauer America. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to continuously bring the best innovations to firefighters."

IDEX Fire & Safety is showcasing SAM System and launching a new SAM Smart Nozzle with Nozzle-to-Pump N 2 P™ Technology with demonstrations and hands-on trials at 2021 FDIC International August 5-7, 2021 in Indianapolis. FDIC attendees can see SAM in action at the

SAM demo truck in the outside South Street Exhibit Demo Area (Booth #19005) and at the IDEX Fire & Safety Booth (#1823) in Exhibit Hall D of the Indianapolis Convention Center.

For more information about SAM, visit samflows.com

About IDEX Fire & Safety

IDEX Fire & Safety brings trusted brands together to deliver innovation in both customer experience and integrated solutions that revolutionize performance and technology to make the fire ground and rescue scene safer. Our brands include Akron Brass, AWG, Class 1, Dinglee, Hale Products , Hurst Jaws of Life®, Godiva, Lukas, Vetter and Weldon. The IDEX Fire & Safety brands represent business units of IDEX Corporation [NYSE: IEX], an applied solutions company specializing in fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies and fire, safety and other diversified products. Idexfiresafety.com

About Rosenbauer America

Rosenbauer is the world's leading manufacturer of firefighting vehicles and equipment. Rosenbauer America incorporates global strengths and innovation to provide the largest and most technologically advanced line of custom and commercial pumpers, rescues, tankers, aerials, and the all-new Revolutionary Technology (RT) electric fire truck. Visit the company's website for more information at http://www.rosenbaueramerica.com/.

