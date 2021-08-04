Inogen Inc (INGN) EVP, Finance, & CFO Alison Bauerlein Sold $771,138 of Shares
EVP, Finance, & CFO of Inogen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alison Bauerlein (insider trades) sold 9,632 shares of INGN on 08/02/2021 at an average price of $80.06 a share. The total sale was $771,138.
For the complete insider trading history of INGN, click here.
