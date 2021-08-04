Logo
First Financial Bankshares Named No. 2 Bank In The Nation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

The bank has been recognized in the top seven each year since 2009.

PR Newswire

ABILENE, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021

ABILENE, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) was recently named the No. 2 top-performing publicly traded bank in the nation in the $5-$50 billion asset category by Bank Director Magazine. The designation marks the 13th-consecutive year the bank has been listed among the top seven performers nationally and the seventh time at No. 2 or higher.

"This rating does not come easy but with much teamwork, strategic planning, expertise, and a lot of hard work," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares. "This award is attributed to every employee, officer, board member, and advisory board member whose dedication and commitment to this company make us what we are today. This recognition also reflects the loyalty of our customers whose trust in us make First Financial a national industry leader."

First Financial Bankshares has appeared annually in the listing, since it was first introduced by Bank Director Magazine in 2009. The bank previously was listed No. 1 in 2010 and 2014 and No. 2 in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Last month, First Financial was named to Forbes' annual listing of America's Best Banks in Each State, which recognizes financial institutions that best serve their customers' needs. Last fall, the bank was recognized in Newsweek's inaugural posting of America's Best Banks as the No. 1 bank in Texas.

Bank Director Magazine comprised its list based on profitability measures, including return on average assets and return on average equity; strength of capital in the tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio; and asset quality measures, including the ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned, and net charge-offs to average loan ratio.

The complete rankings list from Bank Director Magazine is available on its website at www.bankdirector.com.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA63446&sd=2021-08-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bankshares-named-no-2-bank-in-the-nation-301348708.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA63446&Transmission_Id=202108041000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA63446&DateId=20210804
