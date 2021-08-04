Logo
Modine Names Eric S. McGinnis as Vice President, Building HVAC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 4, 2021

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD or the "Company"), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that Eric S. McGinnis has been appointed Vice President, Building HVAC. In this role, Mr. McGinnis will be responsible for the leadership of the Company's Building HVAC Systems segment, which provides heating, indoor air quality and precision cooling products to a variety of commercial, industrial and residential end markets. Mr. McGinnis replaces Matthew J. McBurney, who will remain at the Company, assisting with the transition and leading special projects.

Modine_Manufacturing_Company_Logo.jpg

Mr. McGinnis has more than 28 years of global industrial leadership experience, most recently serving as President, Industrial Systems at Regal Beloit Corporation. During his 17 years at Regal Beloit, he held roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Business Development (M&A and Strategy) and Vice President, Industrial Motors. Prior to that, Mr. McGinnis spent 11 years with General Electric in various business leadership roles, including serving as the General Manager of its Commercial and Industrial Motors business, and as General Manager of GE Motors' first joint venture in China.

"I am very excited to welcome Eric to the executive management team," said Modine Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker. "Eric brings an abundance of industrial experience and expertise to this position, along with a track record of successfully implementing 80/20 principles to increase revenue, profitability and cash flow returns. His ability to drive profitable growth and execute on business development opportunities makes him the perfect leader for our Building HVAC segment."

Brinker concluded, "I would like to thank Matt McBurney for his leadership of the Building HVAC segment, which was instrumental in the growth and success of this business. I am pleased that he will stay with Modine to assist with this transition and leading special projects related to the company's real estate footprint and business development initiatives."

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.8 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: BHVAC, CIS, HDE, and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Kathleen Powers
(262) 636-1687
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG65404&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-names-eric-s-mcginnis-as-vice-president-building-hvac-301348664.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG65404&Transmission_Id=202108041600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG65404&DateId=20210804
