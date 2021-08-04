Logo
Converge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call Date

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 4, 2021

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its second quarter for the period ended June 30th, 2021 on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at 9:00 am EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Matt Smith, Interim Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 12th, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Local – Toronto (+1) 647 794 4605
Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 204 4368
Germany – 0800 589 4609
United Kingdom – 0800 358 6377
Conference ID: 7839132

Recording Playback Numbers:
Toronto (+1) 647 436 0148
Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 203 1112
Passcode: 7839132
Expiry Date: August 19th, 2021

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO65368&sd=2021-08-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/converge-announces-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call-date-301348688.html

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO65368&Transmission_Id=202108041600PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO65368&DateId=20210804
