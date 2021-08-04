Pure Storage to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended August 1, 2021. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 800-585-8367 (or 416-621-4642 for international callers) with passcode 5535534.

Pure will host its next Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, beginning at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET. The hybrid Financial Analyst Day will be held in-person at the New York Stock Exchange and over live webcast. The event will feature presentations by the Pure leadership team on the company's vision, strategy, and financial outlook, followed by a Q&A session.

Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Time: 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET

/ Location: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at 18 Broad Street, New York, NY 10005

10005 To register, please visit: https://purestorage.com/company/events/financial-analyst-day-2021.html

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate virtually at the following investor conference:

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 2021

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021

Pure Presenters: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Kevan Krysler, CFO

Pure Participants: Rob Lee, VP & Chief Architect and Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo and all Pure Storage product and service names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-to-announce-second-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301348185.html

SOURCE Pure Storage