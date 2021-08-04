Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports 25% Increase in Quarterly Earnings Per Share and Announces Quarterly Dividend

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports 25% Increase in Quarterly Earnings Per Share and Announces Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) reported results for its third fiscal quarter of 2021, which ended June 30, 2021. The firm also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1375 per share to be paid on September 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 17, 2021, which represents an annualized dividend yield of 5.9%.*

"Through constant and often conflicting and confusing media reports on the Delta variant, inflation, employment, interest rates, and politics, we continue to see the financial markets rise to new highs, which I believe is driven primarily by strong underlying fundamentals," said Neil Hennessy, Chairman and CEO. "There are so many positives, including the return of outdoor events and increasing occupancy rates in hotels. As hard as it is to say, it is even encouraging to see the return of traffic after the quiet summer of 2020," he noted.

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high on July 26, 2021, the economy grew at a strong annual rate of 6.5% during the second calendar quarter, and excess cash held by both consumers and companies appears ready to be deployed. I see room for continued dividend hikes and stock buybacks, which should support continued strength in the markets. In my opinion, headwinds caused by short-term supply chain issues and labor shortages should be offset by wage increases and improved production output, allowing the U.S. economy to thrive," said Mr. Hennessy.

"We are very pleased to report growth in assets under management, income, and earnings this quarter, which I believe is a testament to the determination and hard work of our team," said Teresa Nilsen, President and COO. "We maintain a healthy balance sheet and are happy to share our prosperity with our shareholders via our quarterly dividend. We continue to pursue opportunities to build Hennessy Advisors for future success, through both organic growth and strategic partnerships," she added.

Summary Highlights (compared to the prior comparable quarter ended June 30, 2020):

  • Total revenue of $8.5 million, an increase of 24%.
  • Net income of $2.2 million, an increase of 26%.
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.30, an increase of 25%.
  • Average assets under management, upon which revenue is earned, of $4.2 billion, an increase of 20%.
  • Total assets under management of $4.1 billion, an increase of 18%.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $14.0 million, an increase of 61%.


Three Months Ended June 30,


Change



2021


2020


Dollar


Percent

Total Revenue


$ 8,527,229


$ 6,895,494


$ 1,631,735


23.7%

Net Income


2,244,115


1,775,235


468,880


26.4%

Earnings Per Share (Diluted)


0.30


0.24


0.06


25.0%

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (Diluted)


7,431,925


7,279,294


152,631


2.1%

Mutual Fund Average Assets









Under Management


4,151,414,945


3,448,808,949


702,605,996


20.4%












As of June 30,







2021


2020





Mutual Fund Total Assets









Under Management


$ 4,117,560,103


$ 3,491,767,647


$ 625,792,456


17.9%

Cash and Cash Equivalents


14,037,646


8,708,094


5,329,552


61.2%










* Based on the closing stock price of $9.33 on August 3, 2021, and an annualized dividend of $0.55 per share.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded investment manager offering a broad range of domestic equity, multi-asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is committed to providing superior service to shareholders and employing a consistent and disciplined approach to investing based on a buy–and–hold philosophy that rejects the idea of market timing.

Supplemental Information
Nothing in this press release shall be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" for which Hennessy Advisors, Inc. claims the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward–looking statements relate to expectations and projections about future events based on currently available information. Forward–looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and are not necessarily accurate indications of the times at which, or means by which, such performance or results may be achieved. Forward–looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the reports that Hennessy Advisors, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unforeseen developments could cause actual performance or results to differ substantially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward–looking statements. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. management does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the forward-looking statements and undertakes no responsibility to update any such statement after the date of this press release to conform to actual results or to changes in expectations.

favicon.png?sn=SF64139&sd=2021-08-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hennessy-advisors-inc-reports-25-increase-in-quarterly-earnings-per-share-and-announces-quarterly-dividend-301347943.html

SOURCE Hennessy Advisors, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF64139&Transmission_Id=202108041615PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF64139&DateId=20210804
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment