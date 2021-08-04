BBTV Holdings Inc to Host Second Quarter Conference Call

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after market close on Tuesday, August 11th. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Tuesday, August 11th, at 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time hosted by Ms. Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, current CFO Todd Tappin and Acting CFO in waiting, Ben Groot. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details

Tuesday, August 11th, 2021, 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time.

Participant Information

Conference ID: 7207476

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 418-0102

Participant International Dial-In Number: (236) 714-3015

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.

To coincide with the call, an Investor Highlights presentation will available at:

https://investors.bbtv.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/

Telephonic Replay:

Encore Dial In #:

(800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642

Conference ID: 7207476

August 11, 2021 20:15 ET - August 18, 2021 23:59 ET

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Dan Gamble

778-873-0422

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Contact:

Ron Shuttleworth

Partner

Oak Hill Financial Inc

(647)–500–7371

[email protected]

