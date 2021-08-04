Logo
Manulife declares preferred share dividends

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021

C$ unless otherwise stated
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after September 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021:

Manulife_Financial_Corporation_Manulife_declares_preferred_share.jpg

  • Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share
  • Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.14675 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.095908 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 5 - $0.243188 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 7 - $0.2695 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.271938 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.295688 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.275875 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.236625 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.2375 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.229688 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 23 - $0.303125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.29375 per share

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

favicon.png?sn=TO61760&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-declares-preferred-share-dividends-301348656.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO61760&Transmission_Id=202108041703PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO61760&DateId=20210804
