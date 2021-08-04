Logo
Kahn Brothers Buys Pfizer Inc, Organon, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Nam Tai Property Inc, BlackBerry

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kahn Brothers (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Organon, JPMorgan Chase, sells Nam Tai Property Inc, BlackBerry during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kahn Brothers . As of 2021Q2, Kahn Brothers owns 43 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Kahn Brothers 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kahn+brothers/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kahn Brothers
  1. Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 1,460,906 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 836,906 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 893,045 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
  4. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) - 5,831,515 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  5. BP PLC (BP) - 2,165,074 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.19%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Kahn Brothers initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 71,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Kahn Brothers added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 824,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Kahn Brothers added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP)

Kahn Brothers reduced to a holding in Nam Tai Property Inc by 96.13%. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $20.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.41%. Kahn Brothers still held 50,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Kahn Brothers reduced to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 33.96%. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Kahn Brothers still held 1,762,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kahn Brothers. Also check out:

1. Kahn Brothers's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kahn Brothers's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kahn Brothers's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kahn Brothers keeps buying
insider