Kahn Brothers Buys Pfizer Inc, Organon, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Nam Tai Property Inc, BlackBerry

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Organon, JPMorgan Chase, sells Nam Tai Property Inc, BlackBerry during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q2, Kahn Brothers owns 43 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 1,460,906 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Citigroup Inc (C) - 836,906 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 893,045 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) - 5,831,515 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% BP PLC (BP) - 2,165,074 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.19%

Kahn Brothers initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 71,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kahn Brothers added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 824,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kahn Brothers added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kahn Brothers reduced to a holding in Nam Tai Property Inc by 96.13%. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $20.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.41%. Kahn Brothers still held 50,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kahn Brothers reduced to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 33.96%. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Kahn Brothers still held 1,762,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.