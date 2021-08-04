Lee Financial Co Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: BNL, IBMO, CNQ, IBDT, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDP, IBML, UST, IBMJ, IBMK, CRBN, WYNN, BIZD, ITEQ, LH, PPG, NTG, RKT, BSCL, BSCM, EFA, FNDB, QUAL, SPHQ, SVXY, URTH, USMV, VV, XSOE, ABM, AGCO, AYI, AMD, APD, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, ADS, SLNG, AIG, AMP, AMKR, IVZ, APOG, ASB, AN, ADSK, TFC, BBY, BIIB, BXC, BC, VIAC, COF, LUMN, CTAS, TPR, FIX, DXC, CNO, MCF, CREE, DHI, DKS, DISCA, DHT, EWBC, ENDP, FITB, FSP, FCX, TGNA, HRB, HCSG, HPQ, MTCH, ILMN, IBCP, NSIT, ISRG, IRM, JLL, KLAC, KEY, KFRC, KIM, KSS, KR, LKQ, JEF, BBWI, MANH, MAN, MRO, MAR, MTZ, MCK, MTH, MU, MHK, MLI, ON, PNC, BPOP, PCH, PHM, RF, RGEN, RMD, RUSHA, SLM, SIVB, CRM, XPO, SPG, SNA, SYKE, SNX, AXON, TECH, TER, INVA, TTNP, TREX, TRMB, URI, OLED, UHS, VLO, VTR, VRTX, GHC, ANTM, WHR, WSM, WRLD, INT, WOR, WEX, ZION, EBAY, SMTI, QRTEA, TNL, AVAV, DAL, DFS, HI, NX, OPI, SEM, STWD, GNRC, ST, GM, LPLA, FRC, AMCX, FBHS, APTV, ZNGA, REGI, ENPH, COOP, NOW, WDAY, NCLH, TPH, IQV, PFSI, VEEV, TWTR, BRX, CHGG, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, FIVN, ZEN, VRTV, GLOB, SYF, CZR, KEYS, PRAH, SEDG, ETSY, Z, PEN, NVCR, SQ, TEAM, ATKR, TWLO, HWM, OKTA, FND, ROKU, MDB, SPOT, EAF, AVLR, GTXMQ, GH, ESTC, STNE, DELL, FOXA, PINS, DT, TXG, BILL, CMPS, RBLX, BCEI, BCEI, BMBL, COMP, COIN, OGN, ACWF, COPX, EWY, FPE, IQLT, IRBO, JKK, ONEY, RCD, RHS, RYH, SCHB, SPDW, SPEM, SPYG, SPYV, VWOB,
- Added Positions: FNDX, EMLP, FNDE, MTUM, IVV, TLT, XLE, CMA, XOM, DOC, JPST, ACWI, IBM, JPM, ASHR, LUV, BA, IVE, SPY, EBS, ET, WM, VXUS, VTI, NVDA, QQQ, RSP, SCZ, SUSB, HCA, PSXP, AMC, BABA, CTLT, HUBS, SYNH, PYPL, UBER, UWMC, UWMC, SPYD, SPSM, VEA, SPMD, ACWV, SLV, BND, SCHH, HYG, VOO, DCP, NBIX, NFLX, MOH, MCHP, MKSI, LEN, LRCX, INTC, ENTG, OKE, CGNX, KO, C, CIEN, LNG, BAC, AMAT, APA, BX, FANG, FB, HZNP, MPC, IEP, TRGP, TSLA, HPP, V, VOYA, NS, AUB, TSN, TGT, TRV, SBNY, PII, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, STIP, IJR, GLD, ECL, MRK, SCHZ, SCHM, AGNC, MSFT, SCHA, SCHP, IVW, CONE, GS, PAA, LMT, SCHX, CSCO, NEP, VUG, AAPL, UNH, AVGO, IGIB, PAYX, PG, LIN, FGEN, MMM, VZ, WSO, WMB, ORCL, STAG, EMB, LOW, PACW, NEE, SHY, CME, ABBV, AMGN, AMT, AMZN, MO, SHLX, RTX, FEI, WTRH, BPMP, AAXJ, AMJ, BSV, IEV, VT, VWO, KMB, T, CNC, CVX, CMCSA, DRI, DXCM, DD, FE, IT, GILD, GOOGL, GGG, SJM, PSX, VTRS, NOC, OXY, PEP, QCOM, SLAB, TXN, WAL, YUM, RQI, TEL, MTDR, EPAM,
- Sold Out: MSTR, ATO, CVS, NKE, SBUX, CB, FOR, ORI, NTRS, GE, DGS, SCHC, OTIS, SPLG, CARR, ETRN, VNQ, NBLX, HPE, CWEN, ANET, PAYC, PNR, ENV, KAR, TN7, TCF, SU, ROL, MXIM, MMC, GD, ACN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lee Financial Co
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 232,207 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,358 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 1,113,155 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.85%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 88,074 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 138,262 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 234,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO)
Lee Financial Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.071300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT)
Lee Financial Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $29.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)
Lee Financial Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Lee Financial Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 256,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)
Lee Financial Co added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 89.97%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 573,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 43.45%. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 62,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Lee Financial Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
