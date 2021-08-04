Lee Financial Co Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: BNL, IBMO, CNQ, IBDT, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDP, IBML, UST, IBMJ, IBMK, CRBN, WYNN, BIZD, ITEQ, LH, PPG, NTG, RKT, BSCL, BSCM, EFA, FNDB, QUAL, SPHQ, SVXY, URTH, USMV, VV, XSOE, ABM, AGCO, AYI, AMD, APD, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, ADS, SLNG, AIG, AMP, AMKR, IVZ, APOG, ASB, AN, ADSK, TFC, BBY, BIIB, BXC, BC, VIAC, COF, LUMN, CTAS, TPR, FIX, DXC, CNO, MCF, CREE, DHI, DKS, DISCA, DHT, EWBC, ENDP, FITB, FSP, FCX, TGNA, HRB, HCSG, HPQ, MTCH, ILMN, IBCP, NSIT, ISRG, IRM, JLL, KLAC, KEY, KFRC, KIM, KSS, KR, LKQ, JEF, BBWI, MANH, MAN, MRO, MAR, MTZ, MCK, MTH, MU, MHK, MLI, ON, PNC, BPOP, PCH, PHM, RF, RGEN, RMD, RUSHA, SLM, SIVB, CRM, XPO, SPG, SNA, SYKE, SNX, AXON, TECH, TER, INVA, TTNP, TREX, TRMB, URI, OLED, UHS, VLO, VTR, VRTX, GHC, ANTM, WHR, WSM, WRLD, INT, WOR, WEX, ZION, EBAY, SMTI, QRTEA, TNL, AVAV, DAL, DFS, HI, NX, OPI, SEM, STWD, GNRC, ST, GM, LPLA, FRC, AMCX, FBHS, APTV, ZNGA, REGI, ENPH, COOP, NOW, WDAY, NCLH, TPH, IQV, PFSI, VEEV, TWTR, BRX, CHGG, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, FIVN, ZEN, VRTV, GLOB, SYF, CZR, KEYS, PRAH, SEDG, ETSY, Z, PEN, NVCR, SQ, TEAM, ATKR, TWLO, HWM, OKTA, FND, ROKU, MDB, SPOT, EAF, AVLR, GTXMQ, GH, ESTC, STNE, DELL, FOXA, PINS, DT, TXG, BILL, CMPS, RBLX, BCEI, BCEI, BMBL, COMP, COIN, OGN, ACWF, COPX, EWY, FPE, IQLT, IRBO, JKK, ONEY, RCD, RHS, RYH, SCHB, SPDW, SPEM, SPYG, SPYV, VWOB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Ecolab Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Financial Co. As of 2021Q2, Lee Financial Co owns 677 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lee Financial Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+financial+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 232,207 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,358 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 1,113,155 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.85% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 88,074 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 138,262 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 234,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.071300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $29.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 256,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 89.97%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 573,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 43.45%. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 62,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.