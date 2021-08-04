Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Intel Corp, FutureFuel Corp

New Purchases: MDP, SIRI, HD, ACN, IWF, TGT, NFLX,

MDP, SIRI, HD, ACN, IWF, TGT, NFLX, Added Positions: IVV, VEA, IJR, USRT, SPY, AAPL, LRMR, EFA, VTI, VB, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL, MKL, VEU, VONE, LKFN, BRK.B, V, IWD, GOOG, BA, EEM, VWO, JNJ, TSLA,

IVV, VEA, IJR, USRT, SPY, AAPL, LRMR, EFA, VTI, VB, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL, MKL, VEU, VONE, LKFN, BRK.B, V, IWD, GOOG, BA, EEM, VWO, JNJ, TSLA, Reduced Positions: LLY, VNQ, HRC, AMLP, DIS, JPM,

LLY, VNQ, HRC, AMLP, DIS, JPM, Sold Out: INTC, FF, AMJ, MDT, WHR, ONB, PM, TXN, T, PG, VZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Apple Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Intel Corp, FutureFuel Corp, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fi3+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 44,149 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.80% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 351,941 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.89% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) - 130,951 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,459 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 122,612 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.86%

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $6.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $330.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $316.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.80%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 44,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 351,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 122,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 131,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in Larimar Therapeutics Inc by 473.32%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 121,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in FutureFuel Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $12.13.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $18.94.