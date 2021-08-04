Logo
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Intel Corp, FutureFuel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Apple Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Intel Corp, FutureFuel Corp, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fi3+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 44,149 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.80%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 351,941 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.89%
  3. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) - 130,951 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,459 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 122,612 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.86%
New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $6.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $330.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $316.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.80%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 44,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 351,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 122,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 131,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in Larimar Therapeutics Inc by 473.32%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 121,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: FutureFuel Corp (FF)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in FutureFuel Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $12.13.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Sold Out: Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $18.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
