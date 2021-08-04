Sentinel Trust Co Lba Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Palantir Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sentinel Trust Co Lba Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Palantir Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Sentinel Trust Co Lba (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, sells iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Palantir Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Trust Co Lba. As of 2021Q2, Sentinel Trust Co Lba owns 81 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentinel+trust+co+lba/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,468,424 shares, 36.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  2. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 285,339 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74%
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 1,095,394 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.91%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 562,806 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 305,129 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 501,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $159.02 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.277600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 35,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 71,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $360.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $168.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,095,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $260.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 285,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 3056.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 635,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 212.87%. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 263,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 445.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 135,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 115.84%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 117,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IFGL)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $29.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA. Also check out:

1. SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA's Undervalued Stocks
2. SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider