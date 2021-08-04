Sentinel Trust Co Lba Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Palantir Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: IVLU, TILT, BBCA, CVX, DE, AXP, BA, IBM, EMR, BP, VSGX, PSX, K, ITW, SPXE, GE, KR, COP,

IVLU, TILT, BBCA, CVX, DE, AXP, BA, IBM, EMR, BP, VSGX, PSX, K, ITW, SPXE, GE, KR, COP, Added Positions: VXUS, IWV, HBAN, IAU, GNR, VNQI, XOM, VNQ, CEF, MSFT, GLD, QCOM,

VXUS, IWV, HBAN, IAU, GNR, VNQI, XOM, VNQ, CEF, MSFT, GLD, QCOM, Reduced Positions: EUFN, ITOT, PLTR, SPTM, BABA, NET, EEM, VEA, FB, SPYX, TTE, IEFA, VTI,

EUFN, ITOT, PLTR, SPTM, BABA, NET, EEM, VEA, FB, SPYX, TTE, IEFA, VTI, Sold Out: ACWI, IYR, IFGL,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, sells iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Palantir Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Trust Co Lba. As of 2021Q2, Sentinel Trust Co Lba owns 81 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,468,424 shares, 36.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 285,339 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 1,095,394 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.91% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 562,806 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 305,129 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 501,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $159.02 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.277600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 35,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 71,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $360.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $168.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,095,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $260.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 285,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 3056.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 635,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 212.87%. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 263,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 445.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 135,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 115.84%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 117,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $29.07.