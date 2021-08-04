Truepoint, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: AVUV, BIV, AVEM, AVDV, GDX, QQQ, EMXC, REET, TFLO, PFE, XLK, BMY, COIN, XOM, ITW, QCOM, AFG, ABBV,

AVUV, BIV, AVEM, AVDV, GDX, QQQ, EMXC, REET, TFLO, PFE, XLK, BMY, COIN, XOM, ITW, QCOM, AFG, ABBV, Added Positions: IVV, VEA, BSV, VOT, VUG, VOO, VWO, VB, VO, OEF, MSFT, SPY, V, COST, VXF, VOE, TSLA, PNC, OKE, MRK, KR, AMJ, IWB, IJR, IJH, HD,

IVV, VEA, BSV, VOT, VUG, VOO, VWO, VB, VO, OEF, MSFT, SPY, V, COST, VXF, VOE, TSLA, PNC, OKE, MRK, KR, AMJ, IWB, IJR, IJH, HD, Reduced Positions: VTI, VNQ, PG, IEFA, ITOT, IWV, SCHF, SCHH, VNQI, FB, IWF, VBR, BND, SDY, PEP, VCIT, VCSH, WMT, SJM, GOOG, JPM, JNJ, MUB, IWD, INTC, CMCSA, AMZN,

VTI, VNQ, PG, IEFA, ITOT, IWV, SCHF, SCHH, VNQI, FB, IWF, VBR, BND, SDY, PEP, VCIT, VCSH, WMT, SJM, GOOG, JPM, JNJ, MUB, IWD, INTC, CMCSA, AMZN, Sold Out: BRK.A, GE, T, SCHG, VZ, UVXY,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co, AT&T Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truepoint, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Truepoint, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Truepoint, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truepoint%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,962,688 shares, 24.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.76% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,041,785 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 762,319 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,894,776 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 410,986 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 778,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1343.94%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 242,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 237.92%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 412.32%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.17%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.