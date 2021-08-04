Logo
Truepoint, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Truepoint, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co, AT&T Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truepoint, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Truepoint, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Truepoint, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truepoint%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Truepoint, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,962,688 shares, 24.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.76%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,041,785 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 762,319 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,894,776 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 410,986 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 778,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1343.94%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 242,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 237.92%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 412.32%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.17%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Truepoint, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Truepoint, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Truepoint, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Truepoint, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Truepoint, Inc. keeps buying
