CNO Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

- SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 700,000 shares, 30.17% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 492,066 shares, 24.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 245,059 shares, 24.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 619,700 shares, 20.04% of the total portfolio.
- SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 50,500 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.37%. The holding were 492,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.36%. The holding were 245,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $100.18 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $102.88.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.Sold Out: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.44.Sold Out: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $38.14 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $41.49.Sold Out: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5.
