CNO Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CNO Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, Main Street Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CNO Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, CNO Financial Group, Inc. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cno+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CNO Financial Group, Inc.
  1. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 700,000 shares, 30.17% of the total portfolio.
  2. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 492,066 shares, 24.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 245,059 shares, 24.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 619,700 shares, 20.04% of the total portfolio.
  5. SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 50,500 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.37%. The holding were 492,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.36%. The holding were 245,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $100.18 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $102.88.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.

Sold Out: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.44.

Sold Out: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $38.14 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $41.49.

Sold Out: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of CNO Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CNO Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying

