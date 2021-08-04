CNO Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: FLOT, MINT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, Main Street Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CNO Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, CNO Financial Group, Inc. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 700,000 shares, 30.17% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 492,066 shares, 24.37% of the total portfolio. New Position PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 245,059 shares, 24.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 619,700 shares, 20.04% of the total portfolio. SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 50,500 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.37%. The holding were 492,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.36%. The holding were 245,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $100.18 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $102.88.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.44.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $38.14 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $41.49.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5.