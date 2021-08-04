Logo
Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, QAD Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Summit Creek Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, QAD Inc, ChannelAdvisor Corp, Evolent Health Inc, sells RealPage Inc, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, NeoGenomics Inc, Vericel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Creek Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Summit Creek Advisors LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $837 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Creek Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+creek+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Creek Advisors LLC
  1. ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 257,408 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
  2. Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 172,387 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  3. Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) - 101,103 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
  4. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 118,914 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
  5. The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 647,855 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 443,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QAD Inc (QADA)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 58,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 211,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $569.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $486.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc by 206.13%. The purchase prices were between $13.87 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 542,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 648,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.95 and $79.88, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 169,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Dorman Products Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $98 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $97.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 186,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $79.81, with an estimated average price of $75.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 189,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $107.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Creek Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit Creek Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Creek Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Creek Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Creek Advisors LLC keeps buying
