Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, QAD Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, QAD Inc, ChannelAdvisor Corp, Evolent Health Inc, sells RealPage Inc, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, NeoGenomics Inc, Vericel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Creek Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Summit Creek Advisors LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $837 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 257,408 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 172,387 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) - 101,103 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 118,914 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32% The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 647,855 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 443,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 58,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 211,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $569.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $486.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc by 206.13%. The purchase prices were between $13.87 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 542,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 648,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.95 and $79.88, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 169,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Dorman Products Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $98 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $97.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 186,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $79.81, with an estimated average price of $75.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 189,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $107.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38.