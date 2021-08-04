Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, QAD Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: DRVN, QADA, EVH, POOL, EPAM, PFPT, TYL,
- Added Positions: GDYN, ECOM, PLMR, DORM, IBTX, BOX, LFUS, FIVE, TTGT, CSOD, RPAY, CERT, NICE, HZNP, BKI,
- Reduced Positions: BOOT, LMAT, VCEL, TECH, KRNT, DAVA, DSGX, ICLR, GO, ABCB, SHYF, LOPE, OLLI, EXLS, LHCG, OMCL, ENV, WNS, ROAD, TCMD, UPLD, NVEE, PCTY, CHGG, QLYS, ECHO, HQY, WLDN, TRHC, TREX, HAE, MEG, NSSC, ALRM, RGEN, MPWR, TRMB, IT, SIVB,
- Sold Out: RP, NEO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Creek Advisors LLC
- ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 257,408 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 172,387 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) - 101,103 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 118,914 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
- The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 647,855 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 443,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QAD Inc (QADA)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 58,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 211,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $569.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $486.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc by 206.13%. The purchase prices were between $13.87 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 542,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 648,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.95 and $79.88, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 169,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Dorman Products Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $98 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $97.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 186,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $79.81, with an estimated average price of $75.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 189,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $107.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Creek Advisors LLC. Also check out:
