Nvwm, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, Ally Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nvwm, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, Ally Financial Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nvwm, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Nvwm, Llc owns 448 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NVWM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvwm%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NVWM, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,811 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,308 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,700 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,977 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 113,111 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.85%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 33,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $220.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17. The stock is now traded at around $92.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 105.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 113,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $538.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7983.07%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 2106.00%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $360.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 1964.00%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $150.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10942.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.



