JNB Advisors LLC Buys Royalty Pharma PLC, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JNB Advisors LLC Buys Royalty Pharma PLC, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JNB Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Royalty Pharma PLC, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNB Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, JNB Advisors LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JNB Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jnb+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JNB Advisors LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 88,274 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 152,006 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,557 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.76%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 396,282 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,404 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%
New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 179,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.627400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 63,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (JIGB)

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $55.84, with an estimated average price of $54.82. The stock is now traded at around $56.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 84,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 226,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 137,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 90,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 35.54%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 84,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (MBG)

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.68 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of JNB Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. JNB Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JNB Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JNB Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JNB Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider