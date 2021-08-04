JNB Advisors LLC Buys Royalty Pharma PLC, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

New Purchases: RPRX, LQDH, MEAR, GLD, JIGB, SPMB, XOUT, GTIP, VFMO, VFVA, JPHY, PYPL, ADBE, VFMV, QUS, ITW, IXUS, PLD, VTIP, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AON, FIS, KO, COST, GD, IYG, PNC, TT, INTU, NKE, CDW, GM, XXII, NRK, SYK, SRE, CRBP, MFG,

RPRX, LQDH, MEAR, GLD, JIGB, SPMB, XOUT, GTIP, VFMO, VFVA, JPHY, PYPL, ADBE, VFMV, QUS, ITW, IXUS, PLD, VTIP, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AON, FIS, KO, COST, GD, IYG, PNC, TT, INTU, NKE, CDW, GM, XXII, NRK, SYK, SRE, CRBP, MFG, Added Positions: IWF, IEUR, IVV, JPST, BSV, IEFA, XLB, IWD, AAPL, SPDW, SPSB, SPY, SDY, VB, SCZ, MUB, VOO, GOOGL, VEU, MSFT, AMZN, HDV, GSLC, FB, AMLP, EFA, EEMS, AAXJ, APD, SPEM, XLF, ITOT, VPL, WCLD, XLI, XLK, DG, V, TROW, BAC, BRK.B, JNJ, CMCSA, CCI, IGSB, MTB, QCOM, IBM, IWB, GS, GE, XOM, LLY, MDLZ, C, CVX, CVS, BMY, BLK, ADP, MMM, ABBV, MA, PEP, PM, MMC, UNH, CHTR, TSLA, NFLX, RTX, TGT, PG, SBUX, AGG, CRM, REGN, PAYX, USB, TFC, WM, CL, COP, NEE, ICE, IJT, IJS, MS, KLAC, LMT, MDT, MAR,

IWF, IEUR, IVV, JPST, BSV, IEFA, XLB, IWD, AAPL, SPDW, SPSB, SPY, SDY, VB, SCZ, MUB, VOO, GOOGL, VEU, MSFT, AMZN, HDV, GSLC, FB, AMLP, EFA, EEMS, AAXJ, APD, SPEM, XLF, ITOT, VPL, WCLD, XLI, XLK, DG, V, TROW, BAC, BRK.B, JNJ, CMCSA, CCI, IGSB, MTB, QCOM, IBM, IWB, GS, GE, XOM, LLY, MDLZ, C, CVX, CVS, BMY, BLK, ADP, MMM, ABBV, MA, PEP, PM, MMC, UNH, CHTR, TSLA, NFLX, RTX, TGT, PG, SBUX, AGG, CRM, REGN, PAYX, USB, TFC, WM, CL, COP, NEE, ICE, IJT, IJS, MS, KLAC, LMT, MDT, MAR, Reduced Positions: IVW, IJH, IVE, IEMG, SPYG, GVI, IJR, BIV, ACWV, BND, VXUS, VIG, VTI, MTUM, SPAB, FLRN, SPTS, IWM, ABT, CMBS, MDY, TXN, YUM, ETB, PLTR, UNP, INTC, NEAR, FISV, DE, CSCO, BDX, BAX, XLP, ALL, XLU, KHC, AEP, AMP, DTE, FITB, HD, MGA, MCD, NOC, NVS, UL, WMT, AVGO, VLO, SPMD, YUMC, XLRE, VNT, AMGN, BMO, CAT, VGK, VCSH, VCIT, BABA, D, ACWX, QQQ, GOOG, MLM, BF.A, VZ, PFE, HEDJ,

IVW, IJH, IVE, IEMG, SPYG, GVI, IJR, BIV, ACWV, BND, VXUS, VIG, VTI, MTUM, SPAB, FLRN, SPTS, IWM, ABT, CMBS, MDY, TXN, YUM, ETB, PLTR, UNP, INTC, NEAR, FISV, DE, CSCO, BDX, BAX, XLP, ALL, XLU, KHC, AEP, AMP, DTE, FITB, HD, MGA, MCD, NOC, NVS, UL, WMT, AVGO, VLO, SPMD, YUMC, XLRE, VNT, AMGN, BMO, CAT, VGK, VCSH, VCIT, BABA, D, ACWX, QQQ, GOOG, MLM, BF.A, VZ, PFE, HEDJ, Sold Out: MBG, SPYD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Royalty Pharma PLC, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNB Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, JNB Advisors LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JNB Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jnb+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 88,274 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 152,006 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,557 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.76% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 396,282 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,404 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 179,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.627400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 63,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $55.84, with an estimated average price of $54.82. The stock is now traded at around $56.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 84,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 226,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 137,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 90,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 35.54%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 84,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.68 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64.