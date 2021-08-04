Citizens Financial Group Inc Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Cintas Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: GNRC, BWA, REGN, CABO, BAM, PFS, AMC, CIT, GTO, PFM, VT, TIP, MKTX, BX, PLTR, XLF, MUB, MTCH, GHC, NYT, BSV, BECN, COIN, OEF, AIG, AQB, SNAP, MNTV, KMX, ESML, TWLO, EAGG, VO, SLX, GGG, VONG, VRSK, VTEB, TWTR, ESGV, VCEL, VGK, SCHN, PLD, TROW, IGM, ITOT, PODD, IAC, EXPD, WTRG, ERII, BP, BKNG, SIRI, VINO, ERESU, BWEN,

Investment company Citizens Financial Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells Cintas Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc, General Electric Co, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Citizens Financial Group Inc owns 355 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 897,456 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.86% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 281,442 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.97% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,447,054 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.17% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 384,058 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.48% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 214,408 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $400.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 201,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $580.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $1955.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 67,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 897,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,447,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 384,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 56.84%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 258,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 375,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 753,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.47 and $118.62, with an estimated average price of $118.06.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in icad Inc. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $17.62.