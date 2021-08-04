Logo
Citizens Financial Group Inc Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Cintas Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Citizens Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells Cintas Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc, General Electric Co, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Citizens Financial Group Inc owns 355 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Citizens Financial Group Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citizens+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Citizens Financial Group Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 897,456 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.86%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 281,442 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.97%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,447,054 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.17%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 384,058 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.48%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 214,408 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $400.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 201,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $580.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $1955.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 67,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 897,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,447,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 384,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 56.84%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 258,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 375,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 753,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.47 and $118.62, with an estimated average price of $118.06.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: icad Inc (ICAD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in icad Inc. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $17.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Citizens Financial Group Inc. Also check out:

1. Citizens Financial Group Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Citizens Financial Group Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Citizens Financial Group Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Citizens Financial Group Inc keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider