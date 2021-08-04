Citizens Financial Group Inc Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Cintas Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: GNRC, BWA, REGN, CABO, BAM, PFS, AMC, CIT, GTO, PFM, VT, TIP, MKTX, BX, PLTR, XLF, MUB, MTCH, GHC, NYT, BSV, BECN, COIN, OEF, AIG, AQB, SNAP, MNTV, KMX, ESML, TWLO, EAGG, VO, SLX, GGG, VONG, VRSK, VTEB, TWTR, ESGV, VCEL, VGK, SCHN, PLD, TROW, IGM, ITOT, PODD, IAC, EXPD, WTRG, ERII, BP, BKNG, SIRI, VINO, ERESU, BWEN,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IEFA, IJH, VOO, JPM, VNQ, IEMG, AMZN, ICE, MSFT, JPST, GOOG, QCOM, GOOGL, TSLA, ABT, ABBV, FB, QQQ, C, GS, HD, NKE, AXP, CMCSA, IWM, PEP, SBUX, V, AMAT, BAC, KO, COST, DIS, HON, JNJ, EL, LOW, PPG, TRV, UNH, VB, VBR, VZ, ABC, BRK.B, CMI, EMR, INTU, MA, NFLX, NEM, UPS, ORCL, PYPL, PM, PG, SCHW, VTI, MO, ADSK, BDX, BLK, BA, CFG, CLX, F, IWR, EEM, IVE, AGG, LIN, LMT, MAR, MCD, MDT, MRK, MDLZ, MS, NEE, PFE, PNC, QRVO, RF, SHW, GLD, TMUS, TSN, VUG, VWO, VTWO, VIG, VEA, WMT, XYL, AMD, ATR, ADP, BK, BMY, CB, CTXS, CTSH, CVA, IBM, ESGE, SHY, IJR, ESGD, SCZ, IDEV, ESGU, EFAV, MMC, ORLY, ORA, PRU, RTX, SCHA, XLK, XLE, RWR, SDY, XBI, USB, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: CTAS, CSCO, AMGN, SPY, IVV, GOVT, EFA, IVW, MDY, VMBS, WM, VV, DLR, LQD, VCSH, EW, IWD, INTC, KMB, XOM, USMV, EFG, FISV, NVDA, NOC, MSI, CL, IWF, RLY, COP, CVX, IBB, BIIB, BIV, AMT, IEF, APD, MCK, HSIC, LHX, KR, HYG, IJT, STT, YUM, WFC, WAT, UBER, TT, TSCO, TJX, SYY, MTD, JNK, SO, NOW, IAU, CRM, SPGI, PPT, NSC, BSX, ED, CI, CHD, CHTR, CDK, CBRE, COF, AVGO, CSX, AVY, T, ANTM, AMP, AWK, ALL, ALGN, AFL, GBIL, ATVI, IPG, ILMN, INFO, IDXX, HUM, HPQ, GWW, EMB, GD, DUK, DPZ, D, XRAY, DAR, DHR,
- Sold Out: GE, AEP, DE, LRCX, LNC, ES, WRB, ICAD, AGZ, XLV, NYMT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 897,456 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.86%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 281,442 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.97%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,447,054 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.17%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 384,058 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.48%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 214,408 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $400.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 201,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $580.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $1955.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 67,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 897,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,447,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 384,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 56.84%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 258,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 375,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 753,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.47 and $118.62, with an estimated average price of $118.06.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Sold Out: icad Inc (ICAD)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in icad Inc. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $17.62.
