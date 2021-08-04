Ar Asset Management Inc Buys Marker Therapeutics Inc, Organon, Vimeo Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Energy Transfer Operating LP, Fidelity National Financial Inc

- New Purchases: MRKR, OGN, VMEO,
- Added Positions: DLR,
- Reduced Positions: SWRAY, VTRS,
- Sold Out: BACPA.PFD, ETPPC.PFD, FNF,
For the details of AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ar+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 302,790 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio.
- Target Corp (TGT) - 52,170 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 115,536 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 76,850 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 112,406 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Marker Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.88 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.62. The stock is now traded at around $2.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPA.PFD)
Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.Sold Out: Energy Transfer Operating LP (ETPPC.PFD)
Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP. The sale prices were between $22.16 and $23.3, with an estimated average price of $22.45.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
