Ar Asset Management Inc Buys Marker Therapeutics Inc, Organon, Vimeo Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Energy Transfer Operating LP, Fidelity National Financial Inc

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marker Therapeutics Inc, Organon, Vimeo Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Energy Transfer Operating LP, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Swire Pacific during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ar Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Ar Asset Management Inc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 302,790 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Target Corp (TGT) - 52,170 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 115,536 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Nike Inc (NKE) - 76,850 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 112,406 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Marker Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.88 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.62. The stock is now traded at around $2.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP. The sale prices were between $22.16 and $23.3, with an estimated average price of $22.45.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.