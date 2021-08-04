Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund, Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq

New Purchases: FXO, TEX, BSV, BMY, BNDX, PM, FSP, FEZ, AMRN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Trinseo SA, Terex Corp, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund, Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, DXC Technology Co, Domtar Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waterfront Wealth Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Waterfront Wealth Inc. owns 172 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 128,086 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 31,436 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 41,047 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 237,075 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM) - 58,991 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Terex Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $19.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 273,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $6.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 687,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 122,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Trinseo SA by 100.36%. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.83%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Suzano SA by 100.37%. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $13.13, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 49,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $8.35, with an estimated average price of $7.59.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.