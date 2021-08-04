Logo
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Fac

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Soltis Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $628 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soltis+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 214,976 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
  2. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) - 1,555,468 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 364,645 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 213,557 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
  5. Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 2,770,001 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.61%. The holding were 1,555,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $41.87, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 387,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (POCT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.205100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 191,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $419962.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October (UOCT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $27.28 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 147,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September (PSEP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $28.74 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 114,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 284,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 45,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 91,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 120,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 205.83%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $710.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.24%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 37,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Soltis Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
